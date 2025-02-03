Reports: Ronit Roy gets back to TV with Sony TV’s Prithviraj Chauhan

Ronit Roy who was last seen on television in Colors’ Swaran Ghar, is set to make a comeback to TV, this time in a historical grand presentation on Sony TV. The show titled Chakravarti Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan is all set to get on air in the coming months. The show which will traverse the journey of the great warrior is slated to have big names in its star cast.

Reports suggest that Ronit Roy will return to TV with this show, and is likely to play the role of Prithviraj’s father King Someshvara Chauhan. The media reports also stated that yesteryear’s famous Bollywood actress Padmini Kolhapure will also be seen in the show.

As we know, Ronit has been busy with back-to-back movies in the recent years. He has been part of films Shamshera, Liger, Shehzada, Bloody Daddy, Farrey, Yodha, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan etc.

It will be interesting to see Ronit getting back to TV in this mighty role in the historical show.

Are all Ronit fans eager to know more about this show?