RIP: CID fame Dinesh Phadnis dies of multiple organ failure

Dinesh Phadnis, best known for his iconic role as Fredericks in the long-running television series CID, passed away on Tuesday due to multiple organ failure. The actor, aged 57, had been undergoing treatment at Mumbai’s Tunga Hospital, battling various complications, as exclusively reported by us.

The actor’s funeral is scheduled to take place in Mumbai at 10:30 am. The news of Dinesh demise came as a shock to fans and colleagues. His co-star Dayanand Shetty expressed his grief, stating that Dinesh took his last breath at 12:08 am. The loss of a seasoned actor like Dinesh has left a void in the hearts of those who knew him and admired his work.

Dinesh rose to fame with his portrayal of Fredericks in CID, a show that became synonymous with crime-solving and captivated audiences for two decades. First aired in 1998, CID not only established itself as one of the longest-running crime shows but also catapulted Dinesh into the hearts of millions of viewers across the country. His character, Fredericks, was a crucial part of the CID team, contributing to the show’s success with his impeccable acting skills.

Beyond CID, Dinesh showcased his versatility as an actor with appearances in other notable projects. His stint in the popular sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and supporting roles in films like Super 30 and Sarfarosh demonstrated his ability to seamlessly transition between television and cinema. As the industry mourns the loss of a talented actor, Dinesh will be remembered for his remarkable performances and the joy he brought to audiences over the years.