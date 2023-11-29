Rubina Dilaik And Abhinav Shukla Are Expecting Twins; Check How Rubina Announced This News

Actor couple Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla have been brimming with energy and positivity ever since Rubina got pregnant with their first child. Rubina has had a sensational time during her pregnancy phase, where she has been a role model for many. She has inspired many with her energetic attitude and her willingness to do all that will keep her happy in this phase. Rubina’s maternity fashion goals have been a show stealer for all these months. Now that Rubina and Abhinav have entered the crucial phase where they await to see their kid in their hands, Rubina came up with a big revelation which has made her fans and all in the industry happy. Rubina recently announced in a YouTube video on her channel, that she is pregnant with not one but two kids. Yes, Rubina and Abhinav are expecting twins!!

Recently, in a YouTube video on her channel, Rubina shared a major update about her pregnancy. The actor under her latest podcast series, Kisi Ne Bataya Nahi: The Mamacado Show. Amid all the videos where Rubina would host mommies-to-be and new mothers in her show, in the new one she talked about her own journey.

“Today’s episode is dedicated to all the mothers, who are carrying more than one baby. This is a dedicated episode to all the mumma’s out there, who have faced the challenges or are facing the challenges of carrying twins, triplets or any multiple pregnancies. I wish to share with you we are expecting twins,” she said.

Yes, this is how she opened this big news!! Fans and well-wishers are sending out their happiness and wishes to the couple!!

