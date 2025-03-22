Rubina Dilaik Confesses Having No Work For Years And Wasting Money On Luxurious Products

Rubina Dilaik is a true inspiration to many. Coming from a small village in Himachal Pradesh to becoming a leading lady in the telly world, she has proved nothing is impossible. However, with success comes attitude and the urge to show off. In a recent interview, she confessed to wasting money on luxury, having no work for years or more.

In a recent interview with comedians Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachayaa, the Bigg Boss 14 winner confessed some shocking facts about her life. Talking about falling into the trend of buying luxurious things and showing off, she revealed that she had a group of friends who used to ask her if she’s buying a bag, a watch and other luxury products, and she used to ask why she had to buy one. Rubina emphasizes that people used to say that if she comes in a luxury car, then the producer or production house will pay her well, considering that she is high maintenance.

Further, Rubina shares that she has gone through the darkest phases of her life, from anxiety, depression, having no work for years and every struggle a teenager might go through. The Shakti actress expresses her gratitude for all those things as she has learned a lot from those wrong choices, wasting money and more.

Rubina credits Abhinav Shukla for helping her invest her money, believing in saving and choosing minimalism. At present, she has a net worth of around 30 to 31 crores.