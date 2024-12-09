Rubina Dilaik Offers Strong Support To Vivian Dsena Amid Bigg Boss 18 Drama

As the tensions rise in the Bigg Boss 18 house, Rubina Dilaik has voiced her support for actor Vivian Dsena, who’s currently at odds with senior contestant Shilpa Shirodkar. Vivian has expressed his frustration over Shilpa’s shift in allegiance, particularly her growing bond with Karan Veer Mehra. This has caused rifts between the trio, with Vivian accusing Shilpa of playing sides in a way that’s hurtful to their dynamics.

In a recent post, Rubina, a former Bigg Boss winner herself, reflected on her own experience in the game. She reminded fans that Bigg Boss is a “character game,” one designed to challenge contestants at every turn. “I was the most targeted and nominated contestant in the history of Bigg Boss. I never had a PR or shoutouts from outside, yet I made it through. This is about your inner strength, not external noise,” Rubina wrote.

Acknowledging the emotional toll the show can take, Rubina showed empathy for Vivian, especially given his frustrations with Shilpa’s shifting loyalty. She also touched on how hard it must be for the families of contestants, with Vivian’s wife, Nouran Aly, undoubtedly feeling the pressure from the outside world. “I completely understand Nouran’s position,” Rubina said, “As a wife, it disrupts your peace of mind, and you want to do your best for him.”

In her message, Rubina reassured Vivian and his fans, stressing that no one can alter what’s destined for him. “What’s in his destiny, no one can take away,” she wrote, underscoring that, despite the drama, this is ultimately a game driven by personal growth and resilience.

Rubina’s support offers a hopeful perspective for Vivian, who, despite facing challenges in the house, continues to push forward. Her words remind viewers that at the heart of Bigg Boss is the battle of character and inner strength, and no amount of outside influence should determine a contestant’s fate.