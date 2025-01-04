Rubina Dilaik Reveals Why People Perceive Her As An Arrogant Woman

Rubina Dilaik is one of the leading ladies in the Indian television world. The actress is all set to return after two years of the break with Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment. Undoubtedly, her fans are enthusiastic about her comeback, and in her recent interview, the actress spilled beans on some interesting facts. The actress also revealed why she is perceived as an arrogant woman.

In a recent interview with Paras Chhabra on his podcast, Abraa Ka Dabra Show, Rubina Dilaik arrived as a guest this week and had a wholesome conversation. When Paras asked her about celebrities’ egos and how much, she got troubled. Rubina asked Paras if she arrived today with an ego, and he denied it. But Paras recalls the moment he felt Rubina was egoistic as she was with herself during their Jordan stay.

Rubina reveals, “As I had a perceived notion about you the music video you have done about the thing you mentioned, it wasn’t. So, I think everybody has a preconceived notion about everyone. Because I don’t get casual with people easily, I’m more of an introvert, and it takes time to break the ice. Because of this, a lot of people, around ninety percent of people, have said that Rubina’s first impression was that she has an ego and she is arrogant, and I have heard it.”

Rubina, in her defense, says, “In my defense, I would say just because I don’t jell along, just because I do not step out and party, just because I do not initiate, haha hehe, that’s the only reason I’m perceived as an arrogant woman.”

What do you think?