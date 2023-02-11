Rubina Dilaik is one of the leading TV actresses, who was seen in the TV show Shakti. The winner of Bigg Boss 14 is an absolute fashionista. The actor keeps setting fashion goals higher for us with snippets from her fashion diaries.

Rubina recently took to her Instagram and shared a picture of her swollen face leaving her face worried. In the caption she mentioned of being unwell, being constantly on medication, and being sick has made her face like this.

Rubina captioned: “🥵 fever, sore throat , infection and swollen lips, I surely look like a Duck ( without fillers)…. And m frustrated and also laughing looking at myself… wtf” Check below!

Rubina who has been happily married to Abhinav Shukla is one of the most active television celebs on social media. With more than 8 million followers on Instagram, the actress enjoys a massive fanbase.

We wish you a speedy recovery.

