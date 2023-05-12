ADVERTISEMENT
Television | News

Exclusive: Saniya Nagdev bags Colors' show Neerja

Saniya Nagdev will be seen in the Colors show Neerja produced by Sudhir Sharma and Seema Sudhir's Neerja. Rajveer Singh and Aastha Sharma will play leads in the show.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
12 May,2023 15:44:15
Exclusive: Saniya Nagdev bags Colors' show Neerja

Actress Saniya Nagdev who was seen in TV shows Choti Sarrdaarni, Teri Meri Ikk Jindri, Yeh Jhuki Jhuki Si Nazar etc has bagged an interesting role in Colors’ next. She will be part of the cast of Sudhir Sharma and Seema Sudhir’s Sunshine Productions show Neerja. Rajveer Singh of Udti Ka Naam Rajjo will play the male lead and Aastha Sharma will play the female lead.

We at IWMBuzz.com have reported exclusively about actors Ayub Khan, Kamya Punjabi, Vibha Chibber, Abhishek Rawat, Arindita Chatterjee, Aayushi Bhave Tilak joining the cast of the show. We broke the news of Aastha Sharma playing the lead in Neerja.

We now hear of Saniya Nagdev playing an interesting role.

As per a reliable source, “She will share screen space along with Kamya Punjabi in the show.”

We buzzed Saniya but did not get through to her.

We reached out to Producer Sudhir Sharma and channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

ADVERTISEMENT
Wait for Comment Box Appear while
Related Post
I would like to overcome my phobia of height in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Arjit Taneja
I would like to overcome my phobia of height in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Arjit Taneja
Exclusive: Randheer Rai to play Shri Rash Behari Bose in Contiloe's Swaraj
Exclusive: Randheer Rai to play Shri Rash Behari Bose in Contiloe's Swaraj
Junooniyatt spoiler: Jordan and Pari spike Jahaan's drink at a club
Junooniyatt spoiler: Jordan and Pari spike Jahaan's drink at a club
Apni Maati by Shreya Ghoshal is the song that would describe my family: Rajeev Sen
Apni Maati by Shreya Ghoshal is the song that would describe my family: Rajeev Sen
The couch is my favourite corner in my house: Shrey Mittal of Naagin fame
The couch is my favourite corner in my house: Shrey Mittal of Naagin fame
Exclusive: Udti Ka Naam Rajjo fame Aayushi Bhave Tilak bags Colors' Neerja
Exclusive: Udti Ka Naam Rajjo fame Aayushi Bhave Tilak bags Colors' Neerja
Latest Stories
Palak Tiwari Raises The Glam Quotient High In Floral Bodycon Mini-Dress
Palak Tiwari Raises The Glam Quotient High In Floral Bodycon Mini-Dress
Alia Bhatt to grace Gucci Cruise 2024 in Seoul, deets inside
Alia Bhatt to grace Gucci Cruise 2024 in Seoul, deets inside
Maldives Diaries: Shivangi Joshi Sizzles In Printed Multi-Coloured Co-Ord Set
Maldives Diaries: Shivangi Joshi Sizzles In Printed Multi-Coloured Co-Ord Set
Erica Fernandes shares exclusive glimpse of her birthday bash
Erica Fernandes shares exclusive glimpse of her birthday bash
Hina Khan Thanks Late Sidharth Shukla, Know Why
Hina Khan Thanks Late Sidharth Shukla, Know Why
Mouni Roy flaunts her perfect curves in printed red bikini, fans love it
Mouni Roy flaunts her perfect curves in printed red bikini, fans love it
Read Latest News