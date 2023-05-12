Exclusive: Saniya Nagdev bags Colors' show Neerja

Actress Saniya Nagdev who was seen in TV shows Choti Sarrdaarni, Teri Meri Ikk Jindri, Yeh Jhuki Jhuki Si Nazar etc has bagged an interesting role in Colors’ next. She will be part of the cast of Sudhir Sharma and Seema Sudhir’s Sunshine Productions show Neerja. Rajveer Singh of Udti Ka Naam Rajjo will play the male lead and Aastha Sharma will play the female lead.

We at IWMBuzz.com have reported exclusively about actors Ayub Khan, Kamya Punjabi, Vibha Chibber, Abhishek Rawat, Arindita Chatterjee, Aayushi Bhave Tilak joining the cast of the show. We broke the news of Aastha Sharma playing the lead in Neerja.

We now hear of Saniya Nagdev playing an interesting role.

As per a reliable source, “She will share screen space along with Kamya Punjabi in the show.”

We buzzed Saniya but did not get through to her.

We reached out to Producer Sudhir Sharma and channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

