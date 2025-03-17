Serial Twists Of Last Week (10-16 March): Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Mangal Lakshmi, TMKOC, and more

GEC shows on Hindi Television are always high on drama.

Today is the first day of the new week, so we put together the major happenings from your favourite shows from the last week.

Read on

Anupamaa, the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut saw over the last week, a major drama with Anupamaa apologizing profusely to Gautam and the Kothari family for her rude behaviour towards Gautam. Prem and Raahi’s wedding happened after the initial hiccup, and Anupamaa was joyous at the prospect of the new beginning of her daughter’s life. Post the wedding, Anupamaa could not find the Kothari family heirloom and Moti Baa accuses her of being careless and even passing on the same irresponsible nature to her daughter. However, things were soon sorted when the heirloom was kept safely by the Kotharis. Before the Bidaai, Prem organized a surprise birthday party for Anupamaa, which put Anupamaa to an embarrassment before the Kotharis. Ultimately, Raahi’s bidaai happened, which left both Anupamaa and Raahi teary-eyed. Raahi was welcomed home by a loving Prem. Motibaa questioned Raahi’s behaviour of accusing Gautam and asked her to value their family image. Anupamaa got the chance to celebrate Holi with the inmates of the Central Jail where she was asked to teach them dance. Anupamaa agreed after an advance was paid to her. She also got a chance to cook for the inmates. Raahi’s pehli rasoi gave Anupamaa added tension. She went to the jail where an aggressive inmate by name Raghav attacked her. Raahi and Prem were worried about their letter of admission not coming to them. Raahi was asked to make rotis with one hand without a belan. Raahi took the help of Prem’s hand to make the Roti and won the love and trust of the family. Later, they played the ring-removing ritual which Raahi won. This agitated Motibaa a lot.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut saw over the last week, a major drama with Abhira getting injured on her leg and ignoring it even though she had pain. Sanjay gave Armaan a job as a lawyer but he refused to take it. Armaan got a job in the garage and got gifts for Abhira and Shivani. Abhira was worried that she could not wear the sandals gifted to her by Armaan, as she would have to expose her injury. She got angry at Armaan. At the Mohalla wedding, Armaan suspected something was wrong with Abhira’s leg and found out that she was consuming painkillers. He saw her leg and was shocked. He took her to the hospital and treated her injury. Krish got to know of Sanjay’s hand in stopping Charu from marrying Abhir and exposed the truth before the family. The Poddars were shocked when Armaan came to deliver the vehicle to the Poddar house. Abhir was shocked when he got to know that Sanjay was the reason why Charu did not turn up at her wedding. Vidya requested Abhira to give her a chance to meet Armaan.

Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile, the Zee TV television show produced by Rose Audio Visuals saw over the last week, a major drama with Reet taking Dhruv to the hospital, exactly when Unnati was there undergoing her first scan of pregnancy. Dhruv heard the heartbeat of his kid and grew emotional. Reet talked to Dhruv about a life growing in Unnati and that they had to get back together for the kid. Dhruv accepted Unnati in his life, which made Unnati happy. However, when Anuradha urged Reet to go back to her husband Raghav, she told the family about their divorce. This shocked Anuradha so much that she suffered a heart attack and was rushed to the hospital. In the hospital, Anuradha was critical and Raghav came to see her. When Anuradha was sinking, Raghav told her that as his mother, she had to get back and live for them. Though her pulse was not felt for a brief time, Anuradha regained her breath and got better. Anuradha asked Reet and Raghav to get back together, to which Raghav agreed. Reet, however, was angry and reluctant to go back to the Suryavanshi house. But for her mother’s sake, she went back. The Holika Dahan at Suryavanshi house saw Raghav bringing Reet back which shocked Sharda bua. However, Reet continued to be angry at Raghav and did not want to give him another chance, as she was upset with him giving her the divorce papers.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, the Sony SAB television show produced by Neela Film Production saw over the last week, a major drama with Tapu and Sonu rushing to the temple after buying the garlands. Jethalal and others reached the flower shop by tracking Tapu’s expense message on his phone. They got to know that they had gone to a temple and reached the temple, only to see Tapu and Sonu already married. But this was Bhide’s craziest dream. They were still at the flower shop. Bhide decided to go to the police station and was talking to Chulbul Pandey when Sonu called him. Sonu and Tapu were in Tapu’s house and asked them to come to the house as they had to share a good news with them. This shocked Bhide all the more and they rushed to the society. Bhide lied to the Mahila Mandal when they questioned the presence of the police. Tapu and Sonu told their parents that they were not married and that they got their friends Diya and Raj married. However, Pandey raised a doubt when the parents of Diya and Raj arrived home.

Mangal Lakshmi, the Colors television show produced by Panorama Entertainment saw over the last week, a major drama with Saumya questioning Mangal personally during the answer session. Mangal could not answer openly, but Mangal turned the tables and put the ball in Saumya’s court tactfully. At home, Saumya argued with Adit for buying the dehydrator for Mangal with her money. Lakshmi entered Kartik’s house as a maid by name Radha. Mangal and Lakshmi met after a long time during Holi. Mangal was surprised to see Lakshmi in a disguise and even helped her when she was about to get exposed. Adit stopped Mangal from going for the finale of the competition and urged that she would again be humiliated. Mangal said she will not sit back in fear and will go out and face the challenge. Mangal was troubled when she was asked to sell her product to a foreigner and had difficulty conversing with him. Mangal exposed Niketan when she said that the idea was someone else’s. Lakshmi brought hurdle after hurdle for Jia in her marriage, creating self-doubt in her.

Jhanak, the Star Plus television show produced by Magic Moments Motion Pictures saw over the last week, a major drama with Arshi asking Jhanak to go back to Vihaan and marry him. Bipasha’s mother told her daughter about her real father being a pimp, and that she was a dancer before her birth. She urged Bipasha to be careful about her father. Mrinalini got into trouble as she came home late and got gifts for all. However, she handled the situation well. Laal and Bipasha were worried about an unknown caller. The Holi celebration brought Sarveshwar before one and all, where he introduced himself as Nandini’s husband and Bipasha’s father. Lal grew angry at Bipasha for hiding her past. However, Jhanak stood in support of Bipasha.

