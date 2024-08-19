Serial Twists Of Last Week (12 – 18 August): Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Jhanak, TMKOC, and more

GEC shows on Hindi Television are always high on drama. IWMBuzz.com has always been at the forefront, giving our readers updates about newsbreaks related to TV, spoilers, and even engaging and interesting snippets of your favourite shows and actors. We extend our Updates on Television with a Column that will bring together the interesting drama and high points in the week gone by.

Today being the first day of the new week, we put together the major happenings from your favourite shows over the last week.

Read on and gear up for a fantabulous new week!!

Anupamaa, the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut saw over the last week, a major drama with Anupamaa finding out about Adhya being alive. She shared this good news with Anuj, but Anuj could not take the happiness, and immediately assumed that it was untrue. He did not believe the fact that Adhya could be alive. Sagar was down with a fever, and so Anupamaa volunteered to earn his living for the day by driving his auto. Anuj also accompanied Anupamaa and they both set off for their auto rides. Anuj saw Adhya in a car and tried following her. However, his auto gave way and he could not follow the car. However, Anuj believed that Adhya was alive, on seeing her. Anupamaa thanked the Almighty for making Anuj believe. Meenakshi stealthily came to Sagar’s room to talk about their love, but Sagar behaved rudely with her. Anupamaa and Anuj spotted Adhya along with a woman in the temple. They could not follow her as the woman hurriedly took Adhya with her. Adhya wanted to go out of the house, away from the clutches of Megha. Anupamaa found a woman in rags, sitting near the garbage area on the road. She was shocked to see that it was Indira. With much difficulty, Anupamaa got Indira home. The residents of Aasha Bhavan were shocked to see Indira in such a state. Anupamaa called Indira’s son and daughter-in-law and also issued a police complaint against them. The residents of Aasha Bhavan tried motivating Indira.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut saw over the last week, a major drama with Armaan revealing before Abhira that he planned to marry her the next day in the temple without his family’s consent. Abhira refused to indulge in such a marriage and said that she would wait to get the consent and blessings of his family. Armaan decided to make the big move of moving out of his house. After much altercation with Dadisa, Armaan left the house, after saying that he was to marry Abhira the next day. He gave Abhira a chunri and told her that he would wait for her in the temple for their wedding the next day. Abhira, after having a tussle with her mind and heart, decided not to disappoint Armaan and got ready to go for her wedding. The entire family assembled at the temple to witness the wedding of Armaan. But Armaan got the shocking news of Abhira being kidnapped. Rohit volunteered to help Armaan and they found out that the destination where Abhira’s phone was found, was Poddar house. Armaan confronted Dadisa, and she revealed that she had got Abhira kidnapped. Armaan grew wild at Dadisa. But Dadisa came up with the revelation that she wanted their marriage to happen at the right place, and hence she brought Abhira home. Dadisa surprisingly consented to Armaan and Abhira’s wedding. Both of them could not believe what was happening. But Dadisa announced that she would get Armaan and Abhira married. She asked the family to organize the Roka. Armaan and Abhira got emotional when they got the consent of their family finally. Ruhi wanted to ruin the wedding and hence poisoned Dadisa’s mind against Abhira. She gave Dadisa the idea of changing Abhira’s name. Abhira was worried about her financial situation and was tense about bearing the cost of the wedding by herself. Dadisa changed Abhira’s name which Abhira immediately refused.

Kundali Bhagya, the Zee TV television show produced by Balaji Telefilms saw over the last week, a major drama with Palki offering her help in finding Preeta. Varun got angry at Bhanu and shot at his ear, for wrongly abducting Preeta instead of Kavya. Varun schemed to get Kavya and offered his help to help her find Preeta. He called her to his house. Nidhi got into a deal with Anshuman and asked him to kill Preeta, in return for Karan’s property. Preeta was shocked to find Kavya with Varun and wondered how to save her. Varun further took away Kavya’s phone from her. Rajveer and Karan were worried about Preeta and went looking for her. Varun expressed his anger before Kavya and told her that he wanted to exact his revenge on the Luthras. When Kavya found Preeta there, she was shocked. Kavya agreed to marry Varun to save Preeta. Rakhi got to know about Preeta’s abduction. When Preeta was locked up in a container, Kavya got worried for her. Varun forced her to sit for the wedding.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, the Sony SAB show produced by Neela Telefilms, saw over the last week, a plumber wanting to go into Bhide’s house to take back his phone. However, the kids did not allow him to get into the house and asked him to wait for the people of the house to come. The plumber got annoyed by the wait and could not get the keys to go in. Taarak’s boss too could not find his keys and faced a similar situation. The plumber got angry and decided to break Bhide’s lock to get inside. Abdul supported the plumber in his decision. Bholaram was annoyed as he wasted the entire day finding the keys. His wife Sushma arrived in the colony. Bhide, meanwhile was happy to spend time with his family at Kothimbir Vadi. However, more problems ruined his plan.

Mangal Lakshmi, the Colors television show produced by Panorama Entertainment saw over the last week, a major drama with Saumya hiring a man to kidnap Mangal. He put Mangal in a tempo which loaded food items that were to reach the boarding school. Mangal got conscious and struggled to get out of the tempo, but in vain. A good samaritan who was troubled by the tempo noticed Mangal inside and stopped the tempo. He saw Mangal unconscious in the tempo, and with the help of the tempo’s driver, took Mangal to a hospital. When she regained consciousness, the man brought Mangal home. Adit and everyone were worried about Mangal’s disappearance and were shocked to see Mangal get back injured. Adit recognized the man to be Manan, his friend. The family spent time with Manan and thanked him. Lakshmi grew suspicious upon knowing what had happened to Mangal. Saumya threw another problem in Adit’s way and blackmailed him emotionally to marry her. Adit decided to marry Saumya in the temple. On the specific day, Kusum and Mangal came to the same temple where Adit and Saumya were about to get married. Mangal prayed for her marital bliss. When Adit was putting sindoor on Saumya’s hairline, the bell tied up fell on the ground, thus creating a bad omen. The pundit told the couple to choose another auspicious day for their marriage. Adit’s refusal to marry annoyed Saumya. Later, when Kusum and Mangal planned to fix Saumya’s alliance with Manan, Adit was shocked. To make Adit jealous and force him to expose their affair, Saumya agreed to marry Manan. Soon, Mangal started making preparations for their roka. Lakshmi prepared for Raksha Bandhan celebration at their house, where Adit’s family was also called. Ishaana’s ill health at the boarding school worried Mangal.

Jhanak, the Star Plus television show produced by Leena Gangopadhyay’s Magic Moments Motion Pictures saw over the last week, a major drama with Jhanak and Arshi competing against each other in the finale of the competition. A shocking backstage development happened when Aniruddh met Jhanak and requested her to lose the finale to Arshi, as this win meant a lot to Arshi. Jhanak was surprised at Aniruddh’s request and refused to adhere to it. However, during the finale, and amid the fierce battle with Arshi on the dance floor, Jhanak missed a step and got blank for a second. This resulted in Arshi’s win in the finale. Arshi was over the moon as she got victorious. Kumar Sanu, though in his speech, told Jhanak not to lose hope as she put up a very good fight. Jhanak took the runner-up trophy, and in her speech, indirectly said that the person who was responsible for the happening of today must be happy. Aniruddh felt guilty as Jhanak lost because of his request. Arshi though, belittled Jhanak and called her a no-competition before her. After the finale, Aditya Kapoor asked Jhanak to audition for the lead role in his next film. She agreed to do so, thus making Aniruddh jealous. Aditya forced Jhanak to attend the after-party of the competition. Aditya took Jhanak for shopping and Aniruddh – Arshi were also at the shop. Aniruddh ridiculed Jhanak who he found to be very pally with Aditya. Lallon proposed his love for Apu, thus stunning the entire family.

Keep reading IWMBuzz.com for more updates.