Serial Twists Of Last Week (15 – 21 July): Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, TMKOC, and more

GEC shows on Hindi Television are always high on drama. IWMBuzz.com has always been at the forefront, giving our readers updates about newsbreaks related to TV, spoilers, and even engaging and interesting snippets of your favourite shows and actors. We extend our Updates on Television with a Column that will bring together the interesting drama and high points in the week gone by.

Today being the first day of the new week, we put together the major happenings from your favourite shows over the last week.

Read on and gear up for a fantabulous new week!!

Anupamaa, the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut saw over the last week a jump in time of six months in the storyline of the show. Anupamaa was shown handling an old age home, Aasha Bhavan. She had a limp on her leg, that indicated an accident. It was shown via a flashback that both Anuj and Anupamaa had met with individual accidents. While Anupamaa had damaged her leg, there were no whereabouts seen of Anuj. Hasmukh was shown living with Anupamaa at the old age home. The Shah house and the old age home were adjacent to each other. The angst between the Shah family and Anupamaa existed even now. Anupamaa welcomed Nandita and her newborn Aasha to the old age home. Anuj was shown in a rather ragged state, with a long beard. He was seen playing his flute in the temple. Anupamaa met Anuj in the temple and was taken aback. However, Anuj did not give any reaction after seeing her, and this made Anupamaa worry.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut saw over the last week major drama with Armaan choosing Abhira over his family. This resulted in Dadisa getting angry and threatening to go out of the house. Even after being stopped by all in the house, Dadisa took the car and drove fast. She suffered a heart attack and crashed the car into a tree. She was admitted to a hospital. The entire family blamed Armaan for Dadisa’s health condition. In the hospital, a man with his face covered, wanted to meet Dadisa. He even reached her room but did not meet her. Dadisa did not want to see Armaan and Abhira. Abhira consoled Armaan who got very emotional. Armaan and Abhira made the big decision of playing the waiting game and deciding not to marry against the wishes of Dadisa. Ruhi and Manish witnessed a car accident in which they found Rohit unconscious. Ruhi came to the Poddar house to reveal about Rohit. Rohit was brought home in a wheelchair. The entire family was happy to see Rohit. Rohit, however, was unconscious. Armaan waited at his bedside for Rohit to gain his consciousness. Armaan and Abhira decorated Rohit’s room. However, Armaan was shocked when Rohit woke up and expressed his angst towards him. Rohit did not want to call Armaan his brother, and this shocked the whole family. Abhira consoled Armaan and told him to give Rohit some time to get better.

Kundali Bhagya, the Zee TV show produced by Balaji Telefilms saw over the last week, major drama with Preeta’s house being burnt and Preeta suffering from shock. Nidhi mocked Preeta for not having a house. Shaurya vowed to teach Preeta and Palki a lesson. Karan arrived and directly went to bail out Rajveer. Rajveer got angry at Shaurya when he got to know how he ill-treated Preeta. Karan further scolded Shaurya, and this made Shaurya all the more agitated. Karan got angry at Shaurya, slapped him and blamed Nidhi for his bad upbringing. Shaurya got angry and left the house without talking to Karan and Preeta. Nidhi asked Shaurya to get back home. Further, Shaurya saw Karan hugging Rajveer and got hurt by this act.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, the Sony SAB show produced by Neela Telefilms finally saw happiness in the life of Popatlal who was all set to marry Madhubala. However, Dr Haathi confided that the marriage would not be good for both of them as they both were carriers of a rare genetic disorder, Thalassemia minor. Popatlal was shocked at his marriage getting cancelled. Tapu Sena and group arrived after receiving their award. The ladies of the society gathered together for a kitty party. They got themselves a new haircut, in order to surprise their husbands. All the men were stunned to see their wives having a different colour and style to their hair.

Krishna Mohini, the Colors show produced by Boyhood Productions saw over the last week, major drama with Krishna breaking down after learning about Aryaman’s deceit in love. Krishna moved out of Aryaman’s room, even while Aryaman pleaded with her to not do so. Krishna moved to Mohini’s room to take care of her. Mohini further played her game when she asked for Krishna and Aryaman’s divorce to happen, as she wanted her child’s future to be secure. Krishna and Aryaman signed on the divorce papers, and Krishna asked Mohini to marry Aryaman. However, Mohini did not show any inclination towards marriage. It was later revealed that Krishna and Aryaman were hand in hand in this plan to expose Mohini. Krishna found proof that proved that Mohini was not pregnant. Aryaman played a game to agitate Mohini. He transferred all his property to Krishna as his alimony to her. Anuradha arrived and wanted to share the news with Krishna about Mohan being Mohini. However, Mohini and Sid kidnapped her. Krishna went in search of Anuradha, assuming Mohini to have trapped her. Mohini trapped Krishna and got her arrested for Anuradha’s murder.

Jhanak, the Star Plus show produced by Leena Gangopadhyay’s Magic Moments Production saw over the last week, major drama with Aniruddha being determined to find Jhanak. At the workplace, Jhanak faced humiliation at the hands of other students. Jhanak’s chance encounter with Guruji prompted Guruji to ask Jhanak to dance. Jhanak’s dance was so very good that Guruji was totally impressed. Guruji made Jhanak believe that she was an exceptional dancer and convinced her to take part in the talent dance competition. Guruji personally trained her, considering the scope that Jhanak had to win the title. In the audition round of the competition, Jhanak impressed the judges with her performance. She proceeded to the next round. But Brijbhushan who was present, did not like the presence of Jhanak there. Aniruddh helped Arshi to get back on her feet. Brijbhushan tried to influence the judges to not give Jhanak the required chance. However, Guruji stood for Jhanak and supported her, and went to the extent of breaking the contract.

Keep reading IWMBuzz.com for more updates.