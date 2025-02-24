Serial Twists Of Last Week (17-23 February): Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Mangal Lakshmi, TMKOC, and more

GEC shows on Hindi Television are always high on drama.

Today is the first day of the new week, so we put together the major happenings from your favourite shows from the last week.

Read on and gear up for a fantabulous new week!!

Anupamaa, the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut, saw a major drama over the last week. Prem and Raahi were happy about their Valentine’s Day celebration. They promised to be with each other in the ups and downs of life. Anupamaa had memories of her Valentine’s Day happy moments with Anuj. The Shahs later welcomed the Kotharis home. The Kotharis could not go back home owing to an electrical issue in their house, which extended their stay in the Shah house. The Kotharis and Shahs played a cricket game in which Parag got his team to get victorious. Parag shared a moment with his son Prem when he talked about him in his sleep. The Mehendi ceremony of Raahi and Prem kickstarted which saw Vasundhara making Anupamaa toil around, making the food ready and even serving it to her guests. When Anupamaa was humiliated by the guests, Anupamaa did not keep quiet and talked about what is right and wrong.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut saw over the last week, a major drama with Abhira getting hold of a picture of Armaan’s real mother but could not see it properly owing to the picture being of low clarity. Vidya was seen crying seeing the picture of Madhav with Shivani. Dadisa burnt the picture and Abhira was shocked to see it. Abhira and Armaan had a moment together when they both realized that they did not intend to end the marriage, and were in love with each other. Charu’s missing act came as a big blow to the family, which resulted in Abhir going crazy in love and marrying Kiara instead, for revenge. Dadisa yelled at Armaan for supporting Abhir and Charu’s wedding. But Abhira supported Armaan. Shivani came to the Poddar house and came in front of Dadisa. She ran away and was followed by Dadisa. Abhira saw it and followed Dadisa, and Armaan went behind Abhira. Abhira was privy to Shivani and Dadisa’s confrontation and realized that she was Shivani, the real mother of Armaan. Abhira told Armaan about his mother being alive. Armaan met his mother and it was an emotional moment. Roop ordered Armaan to choose between his mother Shivani and Abhira. Abhira declared that she was married to Armaan. Armaan’s gesture of choosing his mother moved RK.

Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile, the Zee TV television show produced by Rose Audio Visuals saw over the last week, a major drama with Pooja getting injured after she tried to escape from the store room where she was kept captive. Unnati got scared that her act would get exposed. Sharda wanted to take advantage of Unnati’s problems. While Raghav and Reet developed a strong bond of friendship between themselves, Poonam was found in a mess when Viren beat her up for consuming medication for conceiving. Poonam was beaten black and blue with blood stains seen in the room. Reet saw the ghastly act of Viren and admitted Poonam to the hospital. She called Raghav to the hospital. Soon, the Suryavanshi family got to know about Viren’s act and were shocked. The police wanted to get Poonam’s statement. Poonam testified against Viren which led to Viren’s arrest. Sharda taunted Poonam which led to Poonam trying to kill herself. However, with Reet saving her, Raghav and Reet brought her home. Poonam’s entry into the house did not go down well with anyone, but Raghav took a stand that it was Poonam’s house. The case of Poonam was interpreted sensationally by Reet’s news channel, which angered Raghav. Reet’s decision was met with a lot of anger by the family. Sharda manipulated the situation and turned Poonam against Reet which led to Poonam withdrawing the case. This shocked Reet, and the fact that Raghav too accepted Poonam’s decision came as a shock to her. Poonam tied Rakhi to Raghav’s hands and asked for a promise to get back with Viren. Raghav told Viren to make a fresh beginning but even warned him to not deploy scheming ideas over Poonam. Raghav explained to Reet that Poonam wanted him to save Viren and help her start afresh with him.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, the Sony SAB television show produced by Neela Film Production saw over the last week, a major drama with the Gokuldham residents uncovering the truth behind Verma’s house mystery. They realized the need for renovation of the house leading to confusion. Abdul told Bhootnath Bhai about the rules of the society, that he had to follow all along during the renovation tenure. Bapuji confided with his friends that they could not plan Tapu’s wedding till the time Daya got back, as per the words of the astrologer Chotelal Bade Bazaar. The friends wanted to question the astrologer and found him on the street. He was none other than Raja Mastana who wanted to drive home the fact that both Tapu and Sonu were young for marriage. When Bhide realized that he was fooled, he played a counterattack on Raja Mastana.

Mangal Lakshmi, the Colors television show produced by Panorama Entertainment saw over the last week, a major drama with Mangal registering with an idea for the startup event. Adit, on the other hand, faced deceit when Saumya’s friend took Adit’s idea forward at the same event, by giving it his name. Adit yelled at Mangal for applying for the startup competition. Mangal defended her action and told Adit that she need not take anyone’s permission to take care of her family. At the competition, Mangal could not take in Kusum as she had not given her name. Mangal was live on television but stuttered as she could not communicate in English. She made a mockery of herself and her family. Ishaana and Adit were very much humiliated. However, Mangal decided to go ahead in the competition as she wanted to persevere. Gayatri told Kartik about his memory loss and that a fight had taken his relationship with Jiya to the brink of breakup but nothing of that sort happened. Kartik started to get flashes of Lakshmi being in bridal attire. Later, when Kartik saw Lakshmi in the temple as a married woman, he questioned her on her husband’s name. However, Jiya intervened and used the situation in her favour by telling her that Lakshmi was married to Raghuveer.

Jhanak, the Star Plus television show produced by Magic Moments Motion Pictures saw over the last week, a major drama with Jhanak and Aniruddh arguing over their relationship. Jimli demanded her property share from her family. Aniruddh questioned Arshi and Bipasha for treating Jhanak like a servant. Vihaan questioned his family and sided with Jhanak. Vihaan told Jhanak about Ahaan’s illness. Jimli was manipulated by Anindo. Vihaan planned to get Jhanak back into his house.

