Anupamaa, the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut saw over the last week, a major drama with Anupamaa losing her contract and facing a direct setback to her income. Anupamaa decided to open a food cart and told about her decision to Aasha Bhavan residents. As usual, Vanraj stood against the decision of Anupamaa. He threatened Anupamaa and ordered that she should not do so near their house. Anupamaa stood firm and told Vanraj that she would set up her stall with all the permission papers needed for it. Anupamaa made everyone in Aasha Bhavan investors for her food cart business. She invited them to taste her food. Adhya who was happy to get the lunch box of Anupamaa, kept a secret message for her inside the box. However, Anupamaa could not read it as the contents were smudged with chocolate on it. Anuj saw a woman losing her key on the road and followed her to return it. The lady happened to be Megha. Anuj reached Megha’s residence to return the key. Anupamaa’s stall soon became a hit with people flocking to eat her food. Adhya tried to contact Anupamaa from the number given on the pamphlet of the shop. Adhya talked to Megha and convinced her to take regular food from Anupamaa’s stall. Anupamaa who came home to deliver the food, recognized Adhya’s presence in the house with the help of the dance music.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut saw over the last week, major drama with the Rakshabandhan episode seeing Anupamaa gracing the event hosted by the Poddar family. It was a joyous celebration, and Abhira, Anupamaa, and Ruhi danced together. Anupamaa got to know the treatment faced by Abhira at the hands of Dadisa. She rebuked it and stood by Abhira. Anupamaa tried to bring harmony between Abhira and Ruhi by making them tie Rakhi to each other. With the engagement of Abhira and Armaan coming closer, Dadisa gave Abhira the big responsibility of safeguarding Armaan’s expensive diamond ring for the night. This gave Abhira a sleepless night with her taking all precautions needed to keep the ring safe. However, despite Abhira’s efforts, two thieves entered Abhira’s house and tried to steal the ring. Abhira stood firm, fought with them and protected the ring with sincere efforts. However, when she woke up the next morning, she was shocked to find the ring missing from its box. She broke down and did not want her love to see failure because of her inability. She decided to confess the truth to Armaan. Armaan, on the other hand, was excited about his engagement. During the engagement, Abhira told Armaan about losing the ring. Armaan calmed Abhira down and brought a fake ring, a replica of the original and comforted Abhira. Abhira, however, felt guilty about losing the real ring. Ruhi who had played spoilsport by stealing the ring, had it in her hand and wanted to reveal the truth to Dadisa at the right time. Ruhi was shocked to see Armaan producing a fake ring at the engagement. Armaan, Abhira and the entire family had a joyous dance celebration where props of the courtroom were used to introduce the lawyer bahu. Amidst the dance, Abhira dashed against Ruhi, and Ruhi lost the real ring that she had in her hand. Manisha who spied on Ruhi, discovered that Ruhi had stolen the ring. She replaced the fake ring with the real ring to sort matters. Abhira warned Ruhi to not come in between her and Armaan.

Kundali Bhagya, the Zee TV television show produced by Balaji Telefilms saw over the last week, a major drama with Varun forcing Kavya to marry him. Kavya was under pressure to save Preeta’s life, and hence she consented. Shaurya, however, argued with Nidhi that Preeta should not be killed. The Luthras filed a police complaint for Preeta and Kavya going missing. Kavya sent out a message to Palki as she got ready to marry Varun. Karan, Rajveer and Palki were on a mission as they searched warehouse after warehouse looking for Preeta and Kavya. Kavya, in the meantime, refused to marry Varun. Varun decided to kill Preeta. Preeta had a blurry remembrance of Rishabh when Sanjana took his reference. Kavya was relieved to see her family at Varun’s base. She decided to stop her wedding and believed that her family would save them. Shaurya and Mahesh also set out to help the Luthras search for Preeta and Kavya. Nidhi got to know the shocking truth of Varun being the son of Prithvi and Sherlyn. Shaurya was shocked to see Nidhi along with Anshuman. Nidhi made the Luthras dance to his tunes. Anshuman wanted his men to bring Palki and Rakhi to his ice factory. Preeta and Kavya tried their best to escape from the clutches of Varun. Meanwhile, Anshuman ordered Varun to kill Preeta immediately and told him that if he left her alive, she would kill them.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, the Sony SAB show produced by Neela Telefilms saw over the last week, a major drama as Popatlal was bathing and the water suddenly stopped. Popatlal blamed Bhide for the society’s water problem. The residents later got worried as Abdul was nowhere to be found. They searched for him everywhere. The residents got to know that Abdul had taken money from a few people and since they demanded it, he had gotten into hiding. The residents asked Chulbul Pandey to find Abdul. However, when Pandey arrived empty-handed, they got tense for Abdul. Abdul’s return brought happiness back into the society. However, Abdul did not disclose his financial mess to everyone, and silently decided to sell his shop. He decided to move out of the society after selling his shop. Dr. Hathi told the men about Abdul’s indifference which made them think about Abdul’s change in behaviour.

Mangal Lakshmi, the Colors television show produced by Panorama Entertainment saw over the last week, Adit getting to know about Saumya tutoring Ishaana in her dance and agreeing to dance with her at the competition. Adit told Saumya to go ahead with her performance and dance on stage with Ishaana. Saumya and Adit found this as a good opportunity to belittle Mangal. On the day of the performance, Mangal got to know that Ishaana was supposed to dance with her daughter. On the other hand, Saumya fell at the temple when Gayatri planned to make Lakshmi fall by putting oil on the floor. Saumya was injured and could not dance on stage. She did not come, and Ishaana was on the verge of getting disqualified. Mangal stood up and moved to the stage. She danced with her daughter on the stage with her injured foot. Ishaana and Mangal won the competition. Ishaana for the first time, praised her mother on stage which irked Adit. At home, Kusum announced the wedding of Manan and Saumya. The pundit gave a date which was three days after, and this made Saumya and Adit tense. Adit tried to put Mangal behind bars when he deliberately put a stolen earring into Mangal’s bag. However, Mangal’s presence of mind helped her prove her innocence which further irked Adit. At home, Mangal cooked food. Adit decided to ruin the food, by adding more salt to the chole. Akshat’s video recorded the same, and Mangal thanked Adit for helping her, as she had not put salt in the food. Adit asked Saumya to run away from her wedding as it was the last resort to stopping the wedding.

Jhanak, the Star Plus television show produced by Leena Gangopadhyay’s Magic Moments Production saw over the last week, a major drama with Aniruddh getting jealous and angry at Jhanak’s closeness with Aditya. He grew wild with anger when Jhanak sang along with Aditya. Later, the next day, when all were ready to leave the hotel premises, Aniruddh, Aditya, Srishti and Arshi got to know that Jhanak was lying unconscious in her room. They rushed to help her. Jhanak had injured herself on the forehead when she fell down. Aditya helped her to reach the bed. Jhanak asked everyone to go out as Aditya would take care of her. Aniruddh got worried for Jhanak, but could not openly show his concern. Jhanak and Aniruddh argued, in which Srishti also interfered. Aditya took Jhanak to the hospital for a checkup where Jhanak got to know about her pregnancy. Jhanak was shocked and told Aditya that she would fight for her child’s rights. Apu’s father consented to Lallon and Apu’s wedding. The Basu family was against the decision, but Aniruddh supported Apu. Lallon told his mother about his decision to marry Apu.

