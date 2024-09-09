Television | TV News

Read to know the biggest twists of TV shows over the last week. We at IWMBuzz.com bring to you the twists in TV shows Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Kundali Bhagya, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Mangal Lakshmi and Jhanak over the last week.

GEC shows on Hindi Television are always high on drama. IWMBuzz.com has always been at the forefront, giving our readers updates about newsbreaks related to TV, spoilers, and even engaging and interesting snippets of your favourite shows and actors. We extend our Updates on Television with a Column that will bring together the interesting drama and high points in the week gone by.

Today being the first day of the new week, we put together the major happenings from your favourite shows over the last week.

Read on and gear up for a fantabulous new week!!

Anupamaa, the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut over the last week, saw Anupamaa having a miraculous recovery after being stabbed by Megha. Anuj and Adhya along with the entire family prayed for Anupamaa when Anupamaa got back her consciousness. The doctors called her recovery a miracle. Anuj had an emotional time with Anupamaa in the hospital bed. Adhya apologized for all her wrongdoings. It was a happy reunion for Anuj, Anupamaa and Adhya. Anupamaa recovered and was brought home to the Aasha Bhavan where the residents had organized a grand welcome for her. Anupamaa met Megha and confronted her for forcing Adhya to be in her house against her will. Megha apologized to Anuj and Anupamaa. Vanraj suddenly disappeared, thus creating a shockwave in the Shah family. Paritosh accused his father Vanraj of fleeing away with the money after ditching his family. Paritosh took over the handling of the house and told everyone that he would now be the head of the family. Dimpy suspected Paritosh’s backstabbing and making the building on his name. She talked to the builder discretely. But Paritosh got to know about Dimple’s act and warned her to stay away. Paritosh ordered Kinjal not to go out of the house, without seeking his permission. Sagar and Minakshi confessed their love for each other.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut saw over the last week, a major drama with Sanjay brainwashing Dadisa to create a claused document that will force Abhira to abide to their family rules. Dadisa prepared a prenup document which stated that Abhira should not work for the first year of her marriage, and also should get pregnant. In case she did not prove to be the perfect bahu for the family, she would leave Armaan and the family without asking for alimony, and also would not seek custody of her kid. Abhira was shocked to read the contents of the document. She refused to sign it. She fought with Armaan over the evil intention of Dadisa. Armaan also agreed that the document was wrong, but asked Abhira not to lose her cool. Ruhi asked Abhira to choose either Armaan or her career. Vidya asked Abhira to concentrate on her marriage. When Abhira refused to sign the papers, Dadisa backed out of being Abhira’s guarantor for the loan request. This meant that Abhira’s loan got cancelled and she was left with no money for the Nath ceremony which she had organized in honour of her parents. Abhira decided to make quick money by taking a wrong case but quickly decided not to lose her integrity at work. Ultimately, Kipling Uncle gave her the solution when he notified her of her parents’ investment being with him which would help her. Abhira got the money needed for the function. She returned to the Poddar house amid music and dance and announced her victory against Dadisa. She felt happy that she got the blessings of her parents. Abhira prepared for the Nath ceremony where the entire family dressed in traditional Himachal getup. During the function, Manish showered his love on Abhira which angered Ruhi. Ruhi asked Manish to get out of the function and never to attend Abhira’s wedding. Manish felt discomfort in his chest, for which he wanted medicines from Swarna. On returning, he chanced upon Abhira’s parents’ portrait which was placed there. He was shocked to know that Abhira was the daughter of Akshara and that Akshara was no more.

Kundali Bhagya, the Zee TV television show produced by Balaji Telefilms saw over the last week, a big drama with Rajveer saving Palki from Varun’s goons. He later set out to save Kavya from Varun. Shaurya grew more and more jealous of Rajveer’s achievements. Rajveer and Shaurya joined hands in beating up Varun and his men and saving Kavya. Nidhi tried to turn Shaurya against Kavya. During Raksha Bandhan, Shaurya got angry when Kavya tied Rakhi first to Rajveer. Kavya later asked the family to get Rajveer and Shaurya’s weddings done. Shaurya threatened Shanaya to tell her family to stop the wedding. Karan’s gift to Rajveer shocked the family members. Karan gave Shaurya the keys to their house safe. This prompted Nidhi and Shaurya to hatch a plan against the Luthra family.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, the Sony SAB television show produced by Neela Telefilms, finally gave out the truth to the residents of Gokuldham Society about Abdul planning to sell his shop and go out of the colony. They were shocked to learn this and could not believe that this could be their last festival enjoyment with Abdul. Tapu Sena was determined to win the Dahi Handi contest. However, they were sad when they failed to register for the event. Finally, they were happy when they registered and were ready to participate in the Dahi Handi event. The rival team mocked at Tapu Sena’s team for not having the experience to beat them. Meanwhile, the residents of the society got to know the real reason behind Abdul’s wish to sell the shop.

Mangal Lakshmi, the Colors television show produced by Panorama Entertainment saw over the last week, a major drama with Saumya being asked to cook for Adit’s family after the gas leak incident. She ordered food discretely from the hotel, which upset Ishaana’s stomach, and she suffered an allergic reaction. Mangal found out from the hotel bill that Saumya ordered food from outside and got angry at Saumya. Adit too flared up at Saumya’s act. Saumya later plotted against Mangal by making a phone call through AI and giving her the impression that Adit would pick up Akshat from the school. However, Adit was totally unaware of it. Akshat was in danger of being kidnapped when a chance coming of Mangal to the school rescued Akshat. Adit blamed Mangal for not doing her responsibility and could not believe Mangal’s words when she said that he had called him. During the Teej function, Shanti found Adit along with Saumya and had a doubt on Saumya’s intentions. She questioned Kusum about it. Later, Mangal took offence when Saumya wore her saree. Mangal met Saumya’s mother in the temple and got to know about her lies. She confronted Saumya and asked her what made her stay in her house. Saumya badmouthed Mangal and that was when Kusum slapped her. Kusum dragged Saumya out of the house and sent her out. Adit could not do anything but stop and watch the whole drama. After being kicked out, Saumya threatened to expose Adit and wanted him to meet her. However, the family engaged Adit in the Teej function. On the other hand, Gayatri added more fire to Kartik and Lakshmi’s growing misunderstandings.

Jhanak, the Star Plus television show produced by Leena Gangopadhyay’s Magic Moments Motion Pictures saw over the last week, a major drama with Arshi wanting to send Jhanak out of the Basu house. During the Haldi celebrations, the family got to know about Lalon and his family’s financial struggles. Shubhankar and Bipasha made arrangements for Lalon’s arrest, which would stop the wedding. Mrinalini expressed her desire to marry Choton before Jhanak. Aniruddh believed that Jhanak was carrying Aditya’s child and questioned her about it. Jhanak decided to prove that Aniruddh was the kid’s father. During the Haldi event, Jhanak danced with Apu. Due to the exhaustion, Jhanak fainted and a few in the family were worried for her. During the wedding, Shubhankar’s plan was executed when the police came to arrest Lalon.

Keep reading IWMBuzz.com for more updates.