Serial Twists Of Last Week (21-27 April): Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Mangal Lakshmi, TMKOC, and more

Anupamaa, the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut saw over the last week, a major drama with Parag finally attending the wedding anniversary party organized by Raahi. This brought the union of Parag and Khyati after the misunderstandings that they had. Anupamaa read Raghav’s chit and got to know that he was the attacker of Raahi. She got furious at him and yelled at him. Raghav tried to talk his side of the story, but could not as Anupamaa went on and on. The family blamed Anupamaa for trusting Raghav. Raghav, later, held Anupamaa captive, tied her mouth and hands, and told Anupamaa that Pankhudi, his wife, was Parag’s sister. Baa’s chain went missing, and Ishani was dragged by goons, and Anupamaa rushed to save her. Anupamaa was beaten, and Raghav came to her help. He hit the goons and saved both Anupamaa and Ishani. Parag decided to give half the business to Aryan. Anupamaa got to know that Pankhudi was alive and she confronted the Kotharis.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut saw over the last week, a major drama with the Poddar family celebrating the Ram Navami puja. Amid all the happy activities, Ruhi was ridiculed to have attended the event when she had no husband. Armaan defended her and made her an active part of the puja. Krish was searched by the police, while Sanjay shielded him. Armaan wanted Krish to speak to the police and clarify his stand, while Sanjay wanted him to go to London. This created a huge rift where Krish sided with his father. Ruhi developed feelings for Armaan, which made her try and get closer to him. The secret affair between Abhir and Charu was out, and the family was shocked. Kiara wanted to continue with the wedding, but Abhir wanted a divorce. Armaan sided with Kiara which made Ruhi repent for cheating her own sister. Abhira, on the other hand, wanted Abhir to divorce Kiara.

Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile, the Zee TV television show produced by Rose Audio Visuals saw Rohit bringing Neeta home and confronting Raghav over calling Neeta a killer. Raghav scolded Reet for it, assuming that she tried to talk about her father’s death with Neeta. Neeta advised Reet to come clear about her feelings before Raghav. Reet wrote her confession and kept it in the bed for Raghav to see. However, Reet could not express her feelings as Neeta had a shock with the geyser and fainted. Rohit again accused Raghav of not taking care of his mother. Sharda took the chance and created a big misunderstanding between Raghav and Reet using Rohit. Raghav asked Reet for a lunch date, which she refused owing to work. Later, Raghav was shocked to see Reet with Rohit at a restaurant. He behaved badly with both. Reet wanted to explain that she had gone to meet Rohit to deliver Neeta’s file, but could not. A notice arrived in the Suryavanshi house related to their divorce, which reached Poonam’s hands. Sharda hid it before it was seen by Raghav and Reet. So both of them remained unaware of their divorce being filed.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, the Sony SAB television show saw over the last week, a major drama with Gogi enjoying his time with the betting app where he made his first big money. This drew him more and more to invest more money. In the next match that he saw at Popatlal’s house, his team lost the game which meant that he lost his money. Gogi went on in game of lies and got money from his friends. He duped Tapu, Pinku and Sonu, for money stating varied reasons for the need for money. Gogi was determined to make more money and did not worry about the web of lies he had woven around the people he knew.

Mangal Lakshmi, the Colors television show produced by Panorama Entertainment saw over the last week, a major drama with Akshat being suffocated inside the car when Mangal saved him by breaking the car pane. Adit and Mangal got into a big fight, which was seen by Kapil. Kapil realized that Adit was the ex-husband of Mangal and that he did not allow her to meet her kids. Kapil, in his next meeting, with Adit, talked about investing money in his idea, provided Adit paved the way for Mangal to meet her kids often. Adit made Mangal and Akshat meet, which was a happy sight. However, Adit kept the truth of him working with Mangal and all about the deal, away from Saumya. Kapil gave the whole resposibility of Pehla Swad’s launch in Delhi to Mangal.

Jhanak, the Star Plus television show produced by Magic Moments Motion Pictures saw Arshi getting uneasy on seeing Aniruddh and Jhanak’s pictures from their Aashirwad function. Her father asked her about her stay with Siddharth. Aniruddh got worried as Siddharth told him that Arshi was not keeping well and would not attend the function. Jhanak warned Aniruddh of marrying her without getting a divorce from Arshi. Arshi created a scene when she arrived at the wedding with the police. Arshi claimed that she would never divorce Aniruddh. Jhanak decided to part ways with him. Arshi was shocked to see Siddharth ignoring her. Jhanak spotted the lady who took Arshi’s kid and confronted her with a recording.

