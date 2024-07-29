Serial Twists Of Last Week (22 – 28 July): Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, TMKOC, and more

Anupamaa, the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut saw over the last week, a major drama with Anupamaa trying to find the whereabouts of Anuj after he walked away even after seeing her. After a lot of searching, Anupamaa found Anuj unconscious on the road. She brought him to her old age home and treated him. She was scared about his changed behaviour and tried as much to bring his past memories before him. She used old photographs and also her dance as a medium to help him remember his past. However, when he took the pen in hand, Anupamaa found hope. Later, when Anupamaa got desperate to know about Adhya, Anuj told her that Adhya was dead. Anupamaa was shocked and did not know how to react. However, she believed that Adhya was somewhere living. Anuj found Adhya in Nandita’s daughter. Vanraj in the meanwhile, stopped Kinjal and Titu from meeting Anupamaa and Anuj. Later, Vanraj asked Anuj to stay away from Anupamaa. Vanraj found happiness in Anupamaa’s misery.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut saw over the last week, a major drama with Rohit trying to leave the Poddar house. However, Abhira stopped him and made him aware that he had his family who loved to be with him. Armaan chose to stay away from Rohit and not come in front of him and asked Rohit to be with his family in the house. Ruhi returned to the Poddar house as she was still the legally wed wife of Rohit. Rohit, however, humiliated Ruhi by telling her that she got married to him in order to be close to Armaan. Ruhi slapped him, but at the very next moment, Rohit saved Ruhi when her dupatta caught fire. Abhira vowed to bring the brothers Armaan and Rohit together. Rohit had a hearty talk with Abhira and told her that he was sorry that he did not tell her everything earlier. Rohit advised Abhira to go away from the toxic relationship. But Abhira told Rohit that her soulmate and eternal life partner was Armaan. Dadisa took the major decision of displacing Armaan from all work at their firm and giving all his responsibilities to Rohit. Vidya and Manisha organized a cosy romantic date for Armaan and Abhira. The couple forgot their problems for a while and enjoyed it. Aryan’s seniors in college humiliated him, and Abhira challenged the boys to a game of kabaddi. Without obtaining the consent of either Armaan or Rohit, she agreed for a match to be played. Dadisa, being a good Kabaddi player of her time, coached the Poddars, but had her angry moments as she refused to coach Abhira. On the ground, on the match day, Manisha injured her leg which forced Ruhi to take her place in the match. Ruhi tried as much to make the Poddar team lose.

Kundali Bhagya, the Zee TV show produced by Balaji Telefilms, saw over the last week, a major drama with Rajveer taking up the responsibility for organizing Kavya’s sangeet. Preeta, Palki and Alia teamed up to expose Varun. A plan was made by Varun and his friends to kidnap Alia. However, they got scared of seeing Shanaya’s neighbour at the venue. Meanwhile, Palki heard Varun’s plan and was startled. Varun sweet-talked with Kavya and distracted her from Preeta and Palki. He further went ahead in his plan to kidnap Alia. Varun was as successful as Palki and Preeta failed to save Alia. Karan got angry at Nidhi for Shaurya’s aggressive nature. Palki, Preeta and Alia faced the threat of being killed by Varun’s men. He planned to take Kavya from the Luthra house to London, citing a reason. However, Preeta and Palki arrived to stop Varun from executing his plan. Kavya was stopped, which brought relief to Preeta.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, the Sony SAB show produced by Neela Telefilms saw over the last week, major drama with Dr Haathi and his wife organizing a grand breakfast for all of the residents of Gokuldham Society. They ensured that everyone did not eat anything before their meal. All looked forward to the special Banarasi breakfast. Sakharam was nowhere to be found, and Bhide got tensed. He believed that Popatlal had hidden Sakharam. Later, Sakharam was found in a crashed state, while Goli was nowhere to be found. The residents got worried about Goli’s absence and Sakharam’s state. Later, they rejoiced when they were found. They enjoyed the breakfast too.

Krishna Mohini, the Colors show produced by Boyhood Productions saw Krishna getting unwell in the jail. She was taken to the hospital, where Aryaman also reached. Aryaman panicked but all was fine, as the doctor gave the good news of Krishna being pregnant. Krishna did not know how to react to the news, as she was in jail. Aryaman promised to get her out to safety. Later, Krishna escaped from police custody and went to the location where Anuradha was kept. Aryaman told the police that he held proof that Sid and Mohini had abducted Anuradha and had attempted to kill her. Krishna warned Aryaman to be careful while cornering Sid and Mohini. When Aryaman confronted Sid, they got into a fight in which Sid vowed to end Aryaman. Mohini got into a disguise to kill Anuradha who was being treated in the hospital. However, Mohini was caught red-handed when Aryaman and Krishna along with the police nabbed Mohini. Mohini was arrested and put behind bars. Aryaman was determined to get Sid caught with proof for instigating Mohini with all the bad acts. However, Sid demanded proof of his wrongdoings.

Jhanak, the Star Plus show produced by Leena Gangopadhyay’s Magic Moment Productions saw over the last week, intense drama with Guruji taking Jhanak to his own house. However, Guruji’s wife objected to the staying of Jhanak at her house. Guruji tried to fight with his wife. Guruji’s wife accused Jhanak of stealing which put Jhanak in a spot of bother. Aniruddh motivated Arshi to get back to health. The Basu family planned the post-wedding rituals of Aniruddh and Arshi. Guruji motivated Jhanak to rather concentrate on her next round and performance in the competition. Aniruddh was shocked when Arshi questioned him about his feelings for her. Jhanak gave yet another good performance and was praised by Guruji. Brijbhushan planned to ruin the images of Rudrapratap and Jhanak. Appu was not found at home, and the family got worried for her.

