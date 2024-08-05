Serial Twists Of Last Week (29 July – 4 August): Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Jhanak, TMKOC, and more

GEC shows on Hindi Television are always high on drama.

Today being the first day of the new week, we put together the major happenings from your favourite shows over the last week.

Read on and gear up for a fantabulous new week!!

Anupamaa, the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut saw over the last week, major drama with Meenakshi being close to Anupamaa. This did not go down well with Vanraj, and he instructed Meenu to stay away from Anupamaa. Sagar was in a problem as Pakhi accused him of looking through the washroom when Meenu was inside. Vanraj got angry and bashed Sagar. Anupamaa and Meenu of course, got into the defence line, thus saving Sagar. Vanraj contemplated buying Aasha Bhavan for a construction idea. Anupamaa went to meet Ankush and Barkha with a thought in mind. Anupamaa learned that Anuj transferred all the property, shares, house and other investments to Ankush and Barkha’s name. Anupamaa enquired about Anuj to Ankush. Ankush lied to Anupamaa about Anuj and Adhya and told her that Adhya was dead. Anupamaa, however, got suspicious of their behaviour. Back home, Anuj mistook Ishaani for Adhya. Later, when he met Anupamaa, he blamed Anupamaa for him losing Adhya. Vanraj and Paritosh called Anuj an animal for reacting aggressively. Anupamaa warned Vanraj to stay away from Aasha Bhavan. Anupamaa tried handling Anuj and consoling him. Anuj started crying thinking of Adhya’s death. Anupamaa tried convincing him that Adhya was alive and that she was searching for her. Anuj got emotional and blamed Anupamaa for the death of Adhya. He also blamed himself for Adhya’s death. He talked about getting so engrossed in his love for Anu that he forgot Adhya. Anuj talked about his talk on the phone with Adhya from the airport. He talked about it being the last time he talked to Adhya. Vanraj showed sympathy towards Anuj and later, burst out in anger at Anupamaa. He accused Anupamaa of ruining many lives. He called her a bad mother. Meanwhile, Ankush and Barkha worried about Anupamaa trying to find the truth.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut saw over the last week, big drama with Abhira helping the Poddars to win the Kabaddi match. This made way for the boys to apologize to Aryan. Armaan was happy that Abhira achieved her challenge. Later, when the ladies of the Poddar family were nursing the wounds of others, Rohit noticed Ruhi obsessing over Armaan. He got angry and snapped at Ruhi’s behaviour. Dadisa asked Rohit and Ruhi to give their marriage another chance. However, Rohit continued to humiliate Ruhi. Manish slapped Rohit and took her home. He requested Abhira to take up Ruhi’s case and fight for her divorce to be granted. Rohit got angry at Abhira when he found the marriage annulment papers with her. Dadisa got another opportunity to humiliate Abhira for being the catalyst that ruined Rohit and Ruhi’s relationship. Armaan supported Abhira in front of his family but fought with her later. Armaan and Abhira were pained as their relationship faced a test again owing to Ruhi. Vidya asked Armaan to talk to Ruhi once to give the marriage another chance. Armaan went to Ruhi to talk, but found out that Ruhi had decided to move to the USA. Abhira was invited for the puja by the Poddar family ladies, for which she got ready. Armaan was stunned seeing her beauty. The men of the Poddar house missed the ladies while they were away for the Puja. Armaan had an idea to arrive at the puja. Dadisa prayed at the puja for an Armaan and Abhira separation.

Kundali Bhagya, the Zee TV television show produced by Balaji Telefilms, saw over the last week, Karan, Rajveer and Shaurya teaming up against Varun. However, Kavya’s decision about Varun shocked the Luthras. Nidhi tried to instigate Kavya against the family. Rajveer questioned Nidhi’s intention in all this game plan. Rajveer was shocked to know from Preeta that their house was burnt. Karan accepted Nidhi’s suggestion and made Shaurya the new CEO of their business empire. The Luthras planned to throw a party to celebrate Shaurya’s moment of becoming the CEO, and also the 50th year of Luthra Empire. Meanwhile, Daljit and Sukhwinder asked Preeta and Rajveer to vacate his house. Palki informed Karan about Preeta and Rajveer becoming homeless. Karan met Preeta and Rajveer and called them to stay at the Luthra house. Preeta hesitated, but Karan was adamant. Karan brought them home.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, the Sony SAB television show celebrated 16 years. This was shown in the story plot too. The Tapu

Sena prepared for their match. Bhide challenged them saying that if they lost the game, they would never get to play in the compound, and if they won, he would never interfere in their activities. The big drama happened during the match. Roshan wanted a day out with Sodhi. Bhide was worried about the maintenance amount that was not being paid by residents. Jetha got ready for a business trip in Hyderabad and asked Baagha to handle affairs at the shop. He also warned him to keep Bawri away from the shop. Jetha was worried about oversleeping and missing his morning flight. He asked the residents of the society to help wake him up on time.

Krishna Mohini, the Colors television show produced by Boyhood Productions saw over the last week, a major drama with Mohini and Sid getting married and entering the house. Krishna was shocked to see that Sid had manipulated Mohini so much. Krishna tried to put some thought into Mohini’s actions, but Mohini was against Krishna. Later, as her mooh dikhaai, Mohini demanded that Krishna give her, her child soon after its birth. Aryaman for angry and threatened to get Mohini arrested for trying to kill Anuradha. However, Mohini threatened to get Aryaman arrested and showed them the video of Aryaman threatening Mohini. Later, Krishna tried her best to find out the pen drive that could save Aryaman. Kundan suffered a heart attack, and the family blamed Mohini for it. Sid asked Mohini to go back to London. This shocked Mohini. Mohini contemplated telling the truth about Sid to Krishna. Sid revealed that he was never in love with Mohini. He talked about using Mohini, for the family’s property. Krishna overhead the conversation, and was determined to end the game. Sid decided to go to London and planned to put Mohini in a problem. Along with Aryaman, Krishna planned to expose Sid’s motives and also make Mohini see the truth.

Jhanak, the Star Plus television show produced by Leena Gangopadhyay’s Magic Moments Motion Pictures saw over the last week, Jhanak readying for her next round. However, her attire had been tampered with, and she had an uneasy and comfortable outing when she was dancing. Her dance had to be compromised owing to her attire being cut. Even when she did not give a good performance, Aditya Kapoor chose Jhanak for the next round. However, a big drama was created as Jhanak’s name was not there in the selection. Guruji blamed the management for having tampered with Jhanak’s dress and blamed it for the reason of her not doing well. Guruji appealed to the judges to give Jhanak another chance. Lalon found Apu being unconscious on the road, on a rainy night. Aniruddh got angry at Bipasha for Apu’s disappearance. Apu prayed for Lalon and her marriage and asked him to marry her. Jhanak decided to give up on her dreams, but Guruji tried coaxing her to hold on to her dream and fight to achieve it. Jhanak later decided to leave the show.

