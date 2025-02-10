Serial Twists Of Last Week (3-9 February): Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Mangal Lakshmi, TMKOC, and more

Anupamaa, the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut saw over the last week, a major drama with Prem getting angry at his step-mother Khyati for touching his mother’s memories. Prem and Raahi missed each other. Raahi sneaked into the Kothari house in the wee hours of the night and entered Prem’s room to meet him. The two of them had a romantic moment together. Moti Baa saw them together and instantly called Anupamaa and humiliated her and her upbringing. Anupamaa got angry at Raahi and questioned her for going to Prem’s house. Moti Baa asked Khyati to discretely get Raahi’s birth chart without the knowledge of Prem. Prem and Raahi were happy as they got an investor who was interested in funding Anu Ki Rasoi. Moti Baa was shocked when she was warned by their pundit of tough times in the lives of Prem and Raahi. Moti Baa was further unhappy when she got to know about Raahi being adopted. Prem talked to Raahi about the persisting problems in his family. But Raahi cheered him up and asked him to move on.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut saw over the last week, a major drama with Armaan and Abhira’s divorce hearing getting postponed. Armaan got angry as he saw Abhira posing to be RK’s wife. Abhira, however, clarified to Armaan about RK’s mother’s mental condition. Charu was not found at home and this created tension in the Poddar family. However, Abhir and Charu came home, and to everyone’s surprise, Abhir proposed marrying Kiara. Later, Charu let out her heart’s feelings for Abhir before Armaan. Later, Kajal stood up for her daughter Charu’s love and confronted Dadisa about the relationship. Finally, Dadisa gave her consent on the condition that if anything went bad in Charu’s wedding, she should not get back to the Poddar house for help. Charu agreed and thus, the marriage of Charu and Abhir was fixed. Dadisa was seen giving money to a man to give her vital information about Shivani.

Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile, the Zee TV television show produced by Rose Audio Visuals saw over the last week, a major drama with Dhruv being fired from his job. He instantly blamed Raghav for it and behaved badly with him. Poonam was shocked to see a video of Raghav’s mother and Viren too was equally shocked. He threatened Poonam from revealing its content to anyone. Viren questioned Sharda about what he saw about Raghav’s mother being totally different from the perception Sharda had given to her family. Reet got to know that Viren was behind Dhruv losing his job. She confronted Viren before Raghav and Sharda. However, Sharda saved him. Reet’s mother asked Reet to get Dhruv a job with the help of Neeta. Raghav heard this and got angry at Reet’s double game. Pooja blackmailed Unnati and asked her to give her 50 lakhs. Unnati stole a necklace from Sharda Bua’s closet and took it home. Dhruv saw the necklace and so did Reet. When questioned, Unnati revealed her mistake and Reet took it upon herself to replace the jewel in Buaji’s room. However, when she was replacing it, Sharda caught her red-handed and accused her of theft. Reet accepted to steal it to save Unnati. Sharda threw Reet out of the house. Raghav was shocked to know that Reet was sent out of his house. He also got to know of Unnati’s hand in it and started looking for Reet. Raghav brought Reet home and even told the family about Unnati being involved. Reet, however, stopped Raghav from confronting Unnati.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, the Sony SAB television show produced by Neela Film Productions saw over the last week, a major drama with Venukutti getting angry at Bagha for having wasted his time in the cab. Venukutti got down of the car and took an auto to reach the shop soon. Bagha told Jethalal about Venukutti approaching the shop. Jetha was sad as he feared losing his dealership as he could not open the shop. However, it was proved that Gada Electronics’ competitor had lodged the wrong complaint against Jethalal. However, when police came to arrest Bagha who had stolen a car, Venukutti questioned Bagha and Jetha’s association. Jetha took the help of Sodhi to save Bagha from the mess. Bapuji was eager to go on a trip to the village with his friends. However, Jetha did not want to send Bapuji alone and as per the idea of Taarak, Jetha faked to be ill. A scared Bapuji called Dr Hathi to check on Jethalal. Hathi said that Jetha had to take regular injections to get better. And this shocked Jetha. Later, it was revealed that Bapuji all the while, knew of Jethalal’s fake illness and played with him. Jethalal was called for lunch by both Babita and Anjali. He gave his consent unknowingly at both places, which forced him to have a double lunch.

Mangal Lakshmi, the Colors television show produced by Panorama Entertainment saw over the last week, a major drama with Adit and Saumya calling the ambulance to take Kusum to the asylum. However, Mangal stopped the ambulance at the right time and showed the report that clearly indicated that Amma was fine and was only sedated with overdoses of a steroid. This stopped Kusum from going to the asylum. However, Adit worried about the sedation that Amma was given. Saumya failed the brakes of the cab in which Mangal was to travel. However, Adit took the same cab and met with an accident. Mangal tried to save him but was shocked when she saw Adit fallen on the road, with injuries on his head and legs. Mangal took Adit to the hospital and got his treatment started. The doctor told the family that Adit could not walk anymore. Adit was shattered when he got to know about it. Adit was brought home by Mangal. His kid gave him a warm welcome. His boss denied giving Adit the promotion, and in a rage of anger, Adit quit the job. On the other hand, Kartik was proven innocent and was released. The family was happy that Kartik was coming home. However, Kartik did not arrive at the proposed time. Instead when he came home, the family was shocked to see that he came home with Jia. They got to know that Kartik suffered an accident where he had lost some of his memory and was stuck at a certain time when he was dating Jia. Lakshmi was worried about Kartik’s health and questioned the doctor. Lakshmi remained clueless as to why she could not meet Kartik. Lakshmi eventually saw Kartik and Jia hugging.

Jhanak, the Star Plus television show produced by Magic Moments Motion Pictures saw over the last week, a major drama with Jhanak helping Priyanshi to escape to be on time for her performance. Arshi was shocked to see Jhanak at Vihaan’s house and got angry at Aniruddh for bringing her there. Arshi exposed Jhanak’s real love for Aniruddh before Vihaan’s family, which enraged them. Vihaan told his family the truth of Jhanak being Arshi’s sister. He proposed his love for Jhanak. Arshi was shocked to hear Aniruddh’s confession about his love for Jhanak. Vihaan read Jhanak’s diary.

