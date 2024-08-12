Serial Twists Of Last Week (5 – 11 August): Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Jhanak, TMKOC, and more

Anupamaa, the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has over the last week seen major drama with Ankush and Barkha fearing the worst with the arrival of Anupamaa in their lives. The fire accident further made them worried. Vanraj kept an eye on Sagar’s activities. Anuj missed the presence of Anupamaa around him. Anupamaa fell down by accident and hurt her leg. Anuj got worried for Anupamaa when Devika told him about Anupamaa’s injury. Anuj did not get angry for once at Anupamaa and took care of her. He took her in his arms and helped her. Meenakshi became Anuj’s healer as she approached him with love and care. Anupamaa questioned Anuj about Adhya’s death. Meenakshi fell prey to ragging and was saved by Sagar. She told Vanraj about Sagar’s help. But Vanraj was adamant that Meenakshi did not keep any kind of connection with Sagar and Anupamaa. The differences between Dimple and Tapish increased

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut saw over the last week Armaan coming for the Puja of the ladies in disguise. Later, Armaan and Abhira danced expressing their love for each other. In the task for the Perfect Bahu, Abhira won it and proved that she was capable of handling her work and home. Ruhi returned to Rohit and sought another chance to redeem their marriage. Abhira was thoughtful about Ruhi’s move as she knew that Ruhi was never in love with Rohit. She discussed the matter with Armaan, who asked her to stay away from Rohit and Ruhi’s matters. Manish questioned Swarna for allowing Ruhi to go back to the Poddar house. Manish came to the Poddar house to take Ruhi. However, Ruhi refused to go back. Abhira told Manish that Ruhi’s intentions appeared to be something else. Ruhi took Rohit to a dinner date at a restaurant. Armaan and Abhira also reached the same venue. Ruhi and Rohit got irked with Armaan and Abhira’s romantic gestures towards each other. Rohit got angry and ruined the date of Armaan and Abhira. Back home, Dadisa blamed Armaan and Abhira for going to the same restaurant to create more problems for Ruhi and Rohit. Later, Abhira called the restaurant and learned that Ruhi’s action was deliberate and she knew that Armaan and Abhira had booked a table. Ruhi got hurt while she was fighting with Rohit. Armaan showed his concern for Ruhi and brought the medicine box. This further irked Rohit. When Dadisa decided to name Rohit as the person to be heading their firm, Rohit spoke of a condition. He told Dadisa that Ruhi would not be able to move on till the time Armaan and Abhira’s wedding did not happen. He requested Dadisa to get them married.

Kundali Bhagya, the Zee TV television show produced by Balaji Telefilms saw over the last week, major drama with Nidhi being happy with Shaurya being made the CEO of the Luthra empire. Karan got to know about a shocker about Nidhi and was worried. Karan decided to announce at the party about Preeta being his wife and Rajveer being his son. Karan announced Rajveer as the CEO, and this hurt Shaurya a lot. He left the party. Preeta got angry at Karan for doing so. Shaurya was in a bad state, and the family members rushed to handle him. Nidhi took out her anger on Karan. Shaurya had a bad accident but got home safely. The Luthras welcomed Karan and Preeta home with a Gruhapravesh. Nidhi told Shaurya about Preeta being the main reason behind Karan choosing Rajveer over him. Rakhi took back the responsibilities of the house that Nidhi held and got angry with her. Varun kidnapped Preeta and decided to marry Kavya.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, the Sony SAB television show produced by Neela Telefilms saw Jethalal being thankful to Iyer and Babita for deciding to drive him early in the morning to the airport for his flight. However, Jetha was stranded on the road all alone with a punctured tyre. Jetha missed his flight and was worried about its consequences. He also feared his father’s wrath. Jetha went back to the shop after missing his flight. Nattu Khakha and Bagha were surprised to see him. Jethalal had a problem in hand when he found out that the restaurant was full and they could not eat at the place chosen.

Mangal Lakshmi, the Colors television show produced by Panorama Entertainment saw over the last week, major drama with Mangal tripping and falling back on the swing which was deliberately broken. She had a fall, and the wooden stick of the swing hit her leg and she started to bleed. She was immediately rushed to the hospital where she got stitches and was advised to be in a wheelchair for two weeks. Mangal was brought back to the Puja venue where Lakshmi got anxious. Lakshmi got to know that the swing’s rope was cut in between. Later, Kartik got to know about his mother’s move to stop Lakshmi from going to Mangal’s house. He questioned his mother and Gayatri did not like it. Kartik got angry at Lakshmi for hiding this big thing from him. Lakshmi explained to him that she had to keep silent on certain things to win the trust and love of his mother. Gayatri felt that Lakshmi was instigating her son against his mother. Adit had problems at home as he did not get the food he wanted. His BP went low and he fainted when he was alone in the house with Mangal. Ishaana was dancing down and she did not hear her mother’s calls for help. Mangal crawled on the floor and helped Adit regain his consciousness. When Adit got up, he was concerned as Mangal’s wound was bleeding again. He called Ishaana and scolded her. Ishaana lied to her parents and went to Saumya’s house to practice her dance. When Adit got to know of Ishaana’s lie, he decided to put her in the boarding school. He took her without even asking his family about it. He put her in a boarding school and came home. Mangal and family were shocked at Adit’s sudden move. Mangal tried to tell her husband about Ishaana needing her. Adit, however, brushed it off saying Ishaana would manage and get acclimatized. Mangal and Kusum tried talking to Ishaana, Mangal convinced the boarding authorities that she would send food for Ishaana. Adit’s birthday was the next day, and Mangal decided to bake a cake and please Adit, so that she could request him to bring back Ishaana. Adit, however, chose to celebrate his birthday with Saumya, which Kusum got to know about. She barged into the party without Adit’s knowledge and halted Saumya’s enjoyment.

Jhanak, the Star Plus television show produced by Leena Gangopadhyay’s Magic Moments Motion Pictures saw over the last week, a major drama with Aditya Kapoor siding with Jhanak and proving to all that Jhanak’s performance was indeed sabotaged. Jhanak’s efforts were recognized and the judges praised her for her courage and performance skills. Jhanak’s competitors found her to be a big threat and decided to spike her drink. Arshi came to the reality show venue and was shocked to know that Jhanak was participating in the contest. She got furious at Aniruddh and questioned him whether he knew about Jhanak being a part of it. Jhanak had after-effects after drinking the spiked drink and it reflected in her performance. Srishti condemned Jhanak’s bad performance. Jhanak was taken to the hospital. Aniruddha talked with Aditya, and Aditya warned Aniruddha. Apu and Lalon’s duet won a lot of praise. Arshi was upset that Aniruddh was in the hospital to take care of Jhanak.

