Serial Twists Of Last Week (8 – 14 July): Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, TMKOC, and more

GEC shows on Hindi Television are always high on drama. IWMBuzz.com has always been at the forefront, giving our readers updates about newsbreaks related to TV, spoilers, and even engaging and interesting snippets of your favourite shows and actors. We extend our Updates on Television with a new Column that will bring together the interesting drama and high points in the week gone by.

Today being the first day of the new week, we put together the major happenings from your favourite shows over the last week.

Read on and gear up for a fantabulous new week!!

Anupamaa, the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut saw over the last week, a major drama with Baa and Babuji leaving the house owing to various reasons. We saw them being harassed by Pakhi, followed by Vanraj asking them not to interfere in anyone’s affairs, and later, Vanraj deciding to sell their house. They did not want to see their house being broken in front of them. They left home and started staying in an old age home. Anupamaa sensed that something was wrong and told the family. However, Vanraj rebuked her thought process. Later, when Anupamaa, Anuj and Vanraj saw Baa and Babuji in an old age home, they broke down. Even while Vanraj’s parents agreed for the selling of the house, Anupamaa refused to sign the NOC. Adhya continued to blame Anupamaa for ruining the happiness of Shruti. Anupamaa made a big decision for the sake of Adhya. She asked Anuj to get out of her life, and they parted ways emotionally. Anuj broke ties with Anupamaa. Adhya’s words hurt Anupamaa. Anuj and Anupamaa were to meet when Anuj was shown driving towards the airport. Anupamaa called him and they spoke about a problem. Anuj ran on the road and met with an accident, while Anupamaa too met with an accident on the other side. The show moved six months ahead, after which Anupamaa was shown in Aasha Bhavan.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut saw over the last week major drama with Armaan and Abhira getting to know that their divorce has not happened. Armaan asked Abhira to consider accepting his love. Vidya asked Armaan to be patient and wait for Abhira to accept him. Ruhi in her tense moment, hit a man while driving and he sustained injuries. She called Armaan to fight her case and save her. On the other hand, the injured person gave Abhira her first case and asked her to fight in favour of him against Ruhi. This put Armaan and Abhira at loggerheads. Manish asked Abhira to settle out of court and that they were ready to give compensation. However, Abhira wanted justice. Manish scolded Abhira for her thoughts. Abhira felt that Ruhi brainwashed Armaan’s mind. However, Armaan told Abhira that he was friendly with Ruhi and there was nothing else. Abhira used the information that Armaan gave her as a matter of conversation. Abhira, however, decided to settle off the court and decided to drop the case against Ruhi. This prompted Abhira to start a new relationship with Armaan. Abhira surprised Armaan with a romantic date where she confessed her feelings. Dadisa was angry as Armaan wanted to marry Abhira. Dadisa asked Armaan to choose between her and Abhira.

Kundali Bhagya, the Zee TV show produced by Balaji Telefilms saw Varun being happy with the arrest of Rajveer. Preeta and Karan felt helpless as the police demanded Shaurya’s proof to prove Rajveer innocent. Preeta bashed Nidhi for her plan. However, Shaurya supported Nidhi and refused to bail out Rajveer. Kavya told Shaurya that Preeta was their mother. Shaurya said that he did not care even if Rajveer died. Preeta slapped him for the statement. Nidhi lied to Karan and also talked ill of Preeta. Varun chased Alia in order to kill her, when Alia came face to face with Preeta. Preeta and Palki saved Alia. Anshuman sent goons to put Preeta’s house on fire. Alia told Preeta the truth of being Varun’s wife. Preeta’s house was set on fire.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, the Sony SAB show produced by Neela Telefilms saw over the last week major drama with Madhubala telling her decision to Popatlal. The society was eager to celebrate the engagement of Popatlal with Madhubala. Popatlal was happy and nervous too on his engagement day. All in the society hoped and prayed that all went well. As the bride was to come and grace the ceremony, Popatlal went missing. Pandey believed that the society people were responsible for it.

Krishna Mohini, the Colors show produced by Boyhood Productions saw over the last week, major drama with Aryaman fearing Krishna’s life and deciding to hide the truth from her. However, he felt guilty that he could cheat on Krishna. He tried his best to remember the night’s happenings but failed to. They went back home, but Aryaman remained restless. Krishna noticed the change in him and wondered whether it had to do with Mohini. Mohini was threatened by someone who sent pictures of their closeness taken on that night. Aryaman was worried seeing the pictures. Mohini was later kidnapped, and Aryaman went to save her. He faced the bullet when Mohini came and took the bullet on her. The doctor revealed that Mohini was pregnant. Aryaman was shocked to know of it and wondered whether it was his kid. Krishna also got to know about Mohini’s pregnancy. Her suspicion increased and in order to find the truth, she brought Mohini home. During Isha’s baby shower, Krishna opened the locker and saw pictures of Aryaman with Mohini. She was shattered. She confronted both Aryaman and Mohini. Aryaman told her the truth, but Krishna believed that he was in an affair with Mohini. Krishna demanded for the DNA test to be done.

Teri Meri Doriyaann, the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment saw over the last week, major drama with Gurnoor filing for her divorce from Zoravar. She got the assistance of Angad to do so. Later, Angad compelled Gurnoor to follow her passion for singing. He got her enrolled in a singing competition. Angad found a motive in making Gurnoor’s dream come true. Zoravar played a dirty game and tried to join hands with Veer and Garry in order to overpower and kill Angad. Garry and Veer pretended to side Zoravar, but ultimately it was revealed that Angad and the brothers planned to seize Zoravar’s property. Zoravar used Simran’s boyfriend to trap her in his murder. Zoravar threatened to put Simran behind bars. However, Angad and family found out that the boy was still alive. They trapped Beeja and got her arrested. Zoravar, however, escaped and came before Angad and Gurnoor. He shot at Angad before getting arrested. Angad fought for his life in the hospital where Sahiba came in his dream and asked him to etch yet another love story with Gurnoor. Gurnoor expressed her love and Angad accepted it. It was a happy ending for Teri Meri Doriyaann with Angad and Gurnoor’s wedding.

Keep reading IWMBuzz.com for more updates.