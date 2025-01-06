Serial Twists Of Last Week (December 30-January 5): Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Jhanak, TMKOC, and more

Anupamaa, the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut saw over the last week, a major drama with Maahi jumping into the swimming pool to end her life. Raahi jumped into the pool and saved Maahi. Anupamaa got worried about Maahi’s future. Prem felt guilty when Maahi told Anupamaa that Prem refused to marry her. Raahi begged Prem to accept Maahi’s love. Prem apologized to Maahi and told her that he would try to love her. Prem, eventually agreed to marry Maahi. Anupamaa was happy and started the engagement preparations. Maahi got angry at Raahi when she saw Raahi behaving unruly with Prem. She asked Raahi to respect Prem. Anupamaa was baffled when the pandit told her not to perform Prem and Maahi’s wedding. Maahi saw Prem and Raahi together and wondered bout their closeness.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut saw over the last week, a major drama with Abhira patching up slowly with Armaan and finding love again. She pleaded with Abhir to invite Armaan to his concert. Armaan was happy to receive Abhir’s invitation. When things seemed positive for Abhira and Armaan, Abhir met with a terrible road accident against Vidya’s car. Vidya was shocked to see Abhir in a bad state. She ran away from the place, which made things worse. Abhir was rushed to the hospital where he was claimed to be critical by doctors. Abhira was shocked to know that Abhir had lost his ability to walk. This shattered Abhir all the more. Vidya felt extremely guilty and told Armaan the truth. Abhira also got to know about the truth. Armaan and Abhira had a fight where Armaan defended his mother while Abhira wanted justice for her brother. Abhira questioned Vidya and decided on lodging a court case. Armaan was worried for his mother.

Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile, the Zee TV show produced by Rose Audio Visuals saw over the last week, a major drama with Reet keeping up the promise of buying an AC at her house for Unnati. However, Raghav suspected that Reet took money from Neeta and got angry at her. Raghav and Reet had a fight in which Raghav broke Reet’s phone against the mirror on the wall, breaking both. In the process, Reet got injured. Later, Raghav took care of Reet by nursing her wound. Raghav got to know about Reet selling her bangles to buy AC. He felt bad for the fight he had with her. He got her bangles back. Viren and Sharada planned to separate Unnati and Dhruv and create a situation where Unnati would get back home. Dhruv applied for a job.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, the Sony SAB television show produced by Neela Film Production saw over the last week, a major drama with Popatlal asking everyone in the Gokuldham Society to assemble at the clubhouse for an important announcement. Popatlal told all that as they brought in the New Year, he had predictions for one and all generated by AI. Popatlal started his prophecy and congratulated Pinku and told him that he would get a job soon. He told Sodhi and Roshan that they were going to divorce. Popatlal made Bhide worried by telling him that he would have to leave his position of leadership. Later, Popatlal’s predictions stated that Bapuji would go up. It also suggested that Daya will return to the society. All of the predictions will shock the entire house and they will wonder what to do next.

Mangal Lakshmi, the Colors television show produced by Panorama Entertainment saw over the last week, a major drama with Saumya tricking Adit by showing the heartbeat of her kid. Mangal followed Saumya to the doctor where she got to know that Saumya was not pregnant. Since Mangal knew the truth, Saumya pushed her into the cold storage room in the hospital and moved out. Mangal had to sit in the cold room for the night. She fought against her own fears and struggled to live through the night. She climbed up the vent and came out. Adit and Kusum spotted her and soon Mangal was treated. When she became conscious, Mangal told Kusum the truth about Saumya. She went to Adit’s house to tell him the truth. However, Saumya had played a bigger game of suffering a miscarriage. Raghuveer and Lakshmi struggled to gather evidence that could save Kartik. Adit and Mangal were asked by their company to travel to Sri Lanka on an official trip. Adit was angry at Mangal and wanted her to back out, with the chance then going to Saumya. Saumya further stole Mangal’s passport, thus stopping her from going. Raghuveer almost won the case and saved Kartik’s life. At the airport, Saumya was shocked to not have her passport with her. Saumya came home to look for her passport, but she did not know that Kusum had hidden it.

Jhanak, the Star Plus television show produced by Magic Moments Motion Pictures saw over the last week, a big drama of Kulbhushan threatening Jhanak to sign the property papers which will make her free. Lalon ousted Shubhu out of his house but asked Aniruddh to stay. Lalon later decided to give the house back to Shubu after he learnt his lesson. Jhanak escaped the goons and ran away. Lalon brought Shubu back home and told him that he could live in it but did not own it. Jhanak was rescued on the road when she was injured, by Dr Vihaan. Vihaan’s son Ahaan was taken care of by Jhanak. Later, Jhanak got to know of Vihaan’s wife Avni going missing. Jhanak was requested to get into Vihaan’s house as his wife and the mother of his kid.

