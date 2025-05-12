Shagun Pandey to Play Ved Birla, a College Professor, in the Upcoming Show Saru

In India, countless dreamers from small towns aspire for a brighter future. While education, sports, and the arts open doors to these dreams, the journey to the big city often brings unforeseen challenges that test resilience.

Zee TV, known for its legacy of narrating inspiring and relatable stories, is all set to present such a story with its latest show, Saru—a compelling narrative about a young girl who dares to dream beyond her small-town limits.

Saru’s world is deeply rooted in her village, a place she cherishes. But with no means to pursue higher education there, she is left with no choice but to step away from everything familiar and chase her aspirations in the city while battling her biggest obstacle: convincing her mother, who is firmly opposed to letting her go.

Joining the show alongside the talented Mohak Matkar as the spirited lead – Saru, and the dynamic Anushka Merchande as the formidable antagonist – Anika, is the charismatic Shagun Pandey as the male lead. He will step into the role of Ved Birla, a well-mannered, humble, and principled young man who commands respect as a lecturer in a college in Mumbai.

He is deeply admired for his intellect and discipline and his unwavering sense of justice and compassion. A devoted son and a true pillar of support to his bhabhi, Ved shares a close bond rooted in friendship and trust with her. Guided by a strong moral compass, Ved never shies away from standing up for what is right, even when the odds are stacked against him.

Speaking about his excitement for the role, Shagun Pandey said, “It is an absolute honor to be a part of a show like Saru, which carries such an inspiring and uplifting message. Working with Zee TV again and bringing Ved Birla to life is an exciting opportunity. The plot of Saru focuses on ambition and purpose, and I am thrilled to be bringing this narrative to the audiences.”

He added, “When I first heard about Ved and his character, I knew it was special. As a college lecturer, Ved commands respect, but his nature defines him. He’s dependable and always stands up for the people he loves, even if it means going against the tide. He believes in doing the right thing, no matter how difficult. That’s a quality I truly admire, and I am looking forward to portraying it on screen. I can’t wait for everyone to see how Ved and Saru’s story unfolds!”

As Saru works towards her pursuit of academic excellence and navigates the highs and lows of chasing her ambitions, will Ved be there to support her and help her achieve her dreams?

Produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions Pvt. Ltd., Saru will premiere on May 12th and air every day at 7:30 PM only on Zee TV!