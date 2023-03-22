When Shivangi Joshi, a well-known television actress, tweeted a photo from a hospital bed, it alarmed her followers. She admitted that she had a kidney illness and had been hospitalized to treat it. She hosted an Instagram live on Tuesday, offering an update on her health, a few days after publishing the social media message. The actress claimed that after her diagnosis, she needed surgery. She was released on Saturday.

The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress, announced that she is feeling better and is taking it easy at home. She continued expressing gratitude for everyone’s kind words and the doctor’s help. For her doctor to remove her glucose drip, Shivangi had to undergo a few additional tests, which she clarified while highlighting her increasing health.

The 24-year-old said she has a nurse to take care of her prescriptions, drip, and everything at home while interacting with her fans. Till the actress has recovered, she will carry on as before. Shivangi continued by saying that she would return to work as soon as her doctors gave her the all-clear.

ETimes reported that she said she can’t wait to go back to work. As soon as the drip gets removed, she will rush to work. But, unfortunately, she has been missing the shoot and that vibe.

She continued by detailing the condition of her kidneys and advising them to drink plenty of water. She stated that many fans asked her why she was drinking coconut water and water. She said that hers was a kidney infection and not a kidney failure. She would urge everyone to stay hydrated and keep having an ample amount of water. She realized this when her condition worsened due to her negligence in staying hydrated. She has now made it a point to care for herself, drink more water and stay healthy.

