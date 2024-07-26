Shivangi Khedkar Breaks Silence On Threats From Lovekesh Kataria’s Friends Over Sai Ketan Rao Dispute

Shivangi Khedkar is a well-known television actress in the entertainment industry. The actress has bravely addressed the ongoing dispute involving Sai Ketan Rao and the subsequent threats she claims to have received from Lovekesh Kataria’s associates. The actress opened up about the intense situation and her personal experiences.

Shivangi Khedkar’s Candid Interview-

Sai Ketan Rao’s Game Plan

In the interview with IWMBuzz, Shivangi Khedkar was asked about Sai Ketan Rao’s game plan, and she said, “Bohot pasand aah raha hai yaar, there is a reason why I’m rooting for him. Mere liye, it’s little personal because I know him how he is as a person, jo woh waha pe real nahi hai, he never addressed few things jo waha jaake ke address kar rahe hai which as Human being all should clap for him, woh at least ye Bata rahe hai ki as when you can vulnerable sometimes. So I love that he is being so real, dosto ka dost aur dushmano ka dushman types.”

Sai Ketan Rao’s Anger-

In the interview, Shivangi Khedkar was asked about Sai Ketan Rao’s anger in the house. She said, “Yes exactly, what we all need to understand as a outsiders that woh cheez woh ghar unhe woh karne pe kabhi kabhi majboor karti hai, toh hum yaha baith ke Bohot aise dedshaane nahi ban sakte ki nahi bhai Yahi hai wagera. All you can do is try to understand and have an opinion, but not so strongly where you dare saying that he is a horrible person, mere comment section me aake mujhe gaali dena, i mean I don’t think ki smart people do that. Which is what I feel about Sai ko aah jaata hai.”

Lovekesh Kataria’s Friends Threat Over Fight With Sai Ketan Rao-

In the interview Shivangi Khedkar was asked about Lovekesh Kataria’s friends over fight with Sai Ketan Rao. Shivangi said, “Chalo tumko tumhara set of whatever chahiye karo woh but at least make sure you are not spoiling those thousand who are watching you unko dimaag jinka develop ho raha hai Abhi bhi jo dheere dheere samjh rahe hai, this is who I should be, this is how should I talk, woh galat cheez hai se influence ho rahe hai na that’s what the public figure you have to be mindful of, aur ye toh hum sab dikha sakte hai yaar. But I’m being mum about it, I’m like nahi, mujhe nahi chahiye ki hum bahar ho, humara situation humari control main hai kahi hadh tak, toh I’ll be mindful and I’ll say no, guys don’t fight, don’t do this, if they are abusing let them be. There’s what my take is but you are clearly teaching something wrong.”