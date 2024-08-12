Sai Ketan Rao spoils Shivangi Khedkar with gifts & a date after denying relationship

Actor Sai Ketan Rao had quite an eventful innings in the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house where despite not directly being involved in all the controversies and talks that happened this season, he managed to make it to the Top 5 of the show.

However, post the Bigg Boss stint, one of the obvious questions that he was set to be pounded upon by was going to be about the status of his relationship with actor and former co-actor, Shivangi Khedkar. There has been consistent rumors about how Rao and Khedkar have been dating for a while and when we, at IWMBuzz asked him about the same including his marriage plans, he was quick to deny the link in any manner, where he would say that he is indeed planning to get married and might do so in a year but Khedkar is his best friend.

Well now, Rao decided to shower Khedkar with a lot of love and gifts. Rao gifted Khedkar with sleek sneakers which left her extremely surprised and happy as she went on to post an image of herself as Rao held the sneakers saying, “@saiketanrak spoiling me let the gifts keep coming”-

This was followed by Rao resharing the story saying, ‘still many more to come’-

And then that wasn’t it, the duo went on to seemingly enjoy a date out with some healthy food as Rao posted a collage of their date with himself and Khedkar’s photos and two images of the location and the food. In another image, Khedkar also posted an image of some green beverage noting how it is ‘cleanse kinda day’-

For the uninitiated, Khedkar offered immense support to Rao during his innings in the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house where they first worked together on the show, Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali. They have been very close to each other ever since.

Whether or not this will transpire into anything, we have to wait and see but the fans definitely were in awe of this friendship and love they share for each other.