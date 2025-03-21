Shocking! Kumkum Bhagya To End After Three Months Of New Leads Taking Over

A shocking piece of news surfaces this evening: One of the longest-running shows on TV, Kumkum Bhagya, is all set to end soon. The show has been entertaining the audience for the last ten years, and with the fresh leads introduced recently, viewers hope that the show will continue to rule hearts.

According to recent reports by Saas Bahu Aur Beetiyan, Kumkum Bhagya is all set to end soon. The show, produced by Ekta Kapoor under her production house Balaji Telefilms, also abruptly ended the Kundali Bhagya, which was the extended part of Kumkum Bhagya. Fans were disappointed by the maker’s decision to end the show without a proper ending. Fans expected the end of the show as the lead actress, Shraddha Arya, decided to quit after her delivery.

However, the news that Kumkum Bhagya is going off-air is quite shocking because the show recently welcomed its new leads, Akshay Bindra and Pranali Rathod. The new pair has yet to impress the viewers with their chemistry, and the show is already heading for its end. According to reports, Kumkum Bhagya will go off-air in May, just three months after the new leads were introduced.

The makers’ major reason for this decision might be the low TRP ratings. However, if Akshay and Pranali’s pair manage to leave an impact in the coming months, the makers might change their decision. At the moment, we can only wait and watch.

What is your reaction to Kumkum Bhagya’s off-air news?