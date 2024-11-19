Shraddha Arya bids goodbye to ‘Kundali Bhagya’ after 7.5 years

Shraddha Arya, known for her portrayal of Preeta in Kundali Bhagya, has officially announced her departure from the show after an impressive 7.5-year journey. The actress shared an emotional note on social media, reflecting on the deep bond she shares with the show and its impact on her personal and professional life.

Arya expressed how difficult it was to encapsulate her feelings in words, highlighting the significance of this milestone in her career. She called Kundali Bhagya her “most successful, nurturing, gratifying, lasting, and loyal piece of work.” The show, which has been a major part of her life, saw her evolve from a carefree young actor to a married woman and soon-to-be mother, a transformation she cherishes deeply.

The actress described the experience of playing Preeta as nothing short of a dream, encompassing everything an artist aspires to: engaging storylines, travel, challenging performances, and a platform that brought her immense popularity. Arya also acknowledged the glamour and opportunities that came with the role, mentioning the “fancy clothes, fame, and a perfect work-life balance” that the show provided.

In her heartfelt message, she extended gratitude to producer Ekta Kapoor for selecting her to play Preeta, giving her the chance to live an “elite life” as part of the show. She also thanked Zee TV, her co-stars, and the entire production team, including directors, writers, cinematographers, and spot staff, for their support and dedication throughout her journey.

Arya’s decision to step away comes as she prepares to welcome her first child. Her post made it clear that while she is looking forward to embracing motherhood, leaving Kundali Bhagya is bittersweet. She affectionately referred to the show as her “baby” and shared her hope that it will continue to hold a special place in the hearts of its audience.

Her departure marks the end of an era for the series, which has enjoyed a loyal fanbase since its inception. Arya’s portrayal of Preeta contributed significantly to the show’s success, and her exit will undoubtedly leave a lasting impact.

As she embarks on a new chapter of her life, Arya leaves behind a legacy that will remain tied to the success of Kundali Bhagya.