Shraddha Arya Glows With Joy As She Resumes Shooting For ‘Kumkum Bhagya’ Post-Maternity

Shraddha Arya is undoubtedly one of the most loved actresses in the town. As she exited Kundali Bhagya, her show went off-air, leaving the fans disappointed. However, viewers missed her as Preeta so much that she is back with the same energy, but this time in Kumkum Bhagya. After four months of her delivery, the actress resumed shooting, which has also made her happy.

This morning, Shraddha was snapped in town, arriving on the sets of Kumkum Bhagya. The actress was glowing with happiness as she resumed shooting after maternity leave. Her radiant smile, captured by the paparazzi, clearly speaks to her enthusiasm and determination for her job. Also, fans are beaming with joy to see their beloved Preeta again.

Shraddha snapped in town, showcasing her simplicity. The actress perfectly defined ‘beauty in simplicity’ as she arrived in a plain kurta. She wore a royal blue plain kurta with white floral thread work around the neckline teamed with matching bottoms, exuding confidence and effortless grace. Her beautiful curls hairstyle looked pretty, while her natural glowing skin instantly caught our attention, making us wonder how the diva looks gorgeous all the time.

But that’s not all! What left the onlookers in awe was her cute smile, which she flashed for the camera. Also, we noticed that though the actress is now a mother of two kids—Sia and Shaurya—she chooses to embrace the inner child in her with the way she enjoys eating chocolate. While entering the sets, Shraddha also waved to the paparazzi and greeted them with her beautiful smile.

Shraddha Arya reprises her role as Preeta in the show Kumkum Bhagya as makers plan to revive the show’s storyline to bring in more twists and turns to increase the TRP ratings. Kumkum Bhagya, produced by Ekta Kapoor under Balaji Telefilms, currently casts Akshay Bindra as Raunak and Pranali Rathod as Prarthana.