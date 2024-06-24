Shraddha Arya Quits Kundali Bhagya? Here’s What We Know

Kundali Bhagya is one of Zee TV’s most popular shows and often creates buzz in headlines. Whether talking about a new twist in the show or a new cast, the show regularly grabs attention. A month ago, rumors of another four-year leap surfaced, and several media reports claimed that Shraddha Arya, Baseer Ali, Paras Kalnawat, and Sana Sayyed would quit. But Paras Kalnawat denied the reports on his Instagram handle, while Sana Sayyed left the show due to her pregnancy. On the other hand, Baseer appeared in the show after Sana’s exit, and Shraddha didn’t react, quashing the rumors. However, once again, the rumors of Shraddha leaving the show surfaced as she had been ill for the last few days. Despite the fact that the actress was shooting from her home, as per the new reports, the actress will not return to the show. Let’s find out what’s happening.

Is Shraddha Arya Quitting Kundali Bhagya

Portraying Preeta’s character for the past six years, Shraddha Arya won millions of hearts. But it seems the actress is all set to quit the show due to health issues. The actress fell sick a few days back and is shooting from her home amidst a new bumper of the show released, which sparked tension as the bumper features Paras Kalnawat, Adrija Roy, and Baseer Ali. However, there is no official news on whether Shraddha Arya is quitting the show. Whenever we get the latest update, we will share it with you guys. Until then, stay tuned.

Source: Saas Bahu Aur Saazish