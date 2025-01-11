Shrutika Raaj on her eviction from ‘Bigg Boss 18’ so close to the finale, her responsible for Digvijay Rathee’s eviction & more

Actor and entrepreneur Shrutika Raaj was the latest to get eliminated from Bigg Boss 18 and considering we are just less than ten days away from the finale of this season, she would probably feel disheartened about it as well.

In an exclusive conversation with IWMBuzz, Shrutika opened on her eviction from the show so close to the finale, her being held responsible for Digvijay’s eviction and her friendship with Chum.

Q. Shrutika, having been evicted from the show coming so close, does it feel sad or disappointing?

I left it for fans to decide that. Honestly, of course you have a thought about it but now that I have come out and seeing how everyone is responding to things and my eviction, and seeing how the fans wanted me to be in – that is my trophy, that is my win.

But this season, as we know probably had the most amount of contestants in total as there were 23 contestants in the show and to be surviving the show for over 95 days and almost till the finale, that itself is a win for me. The people in Tamil Nadu would always support me and they did but to see the people here offer this much support and love for me is fantastic – it is bigger than a trophy for me.

Q. You seemed to be a little insecure when you had your first fight with Chum Darang, and with her friendship with Karan Veer Mehra. Did you feel you were sidelined by her?

In any relationship of mine, I have actually never been insecure honestly because I have always had secure relationships – be it my friends or even my husband, Arjun Raaj. However, in this case with Chum, I actually forgot there were cameras inside and I got attached to her. So, when you have a sister-like person in, you scrutinise that person for her and I would do the same in this case and so on. If they both are happy, I cannot be happier for them.

Q. Talking about Time God, it was a difficult phase for you. Everyone blamed you for Digvijay Rathee’s eviction. What was your take on it?

I was giving a ranking order at that time and the way Digvijay and I had as a friendship from early on – till that time, there was a lot of gap in that. There were a lot of fights between him and I. He is very nice guy but I understand the space he was operating on. Hence, when this happened, Digvijay would talk about me and both him and I had a talk in the garden area as well. So, when the decision was on head, I took the call impulsively – not to evict him but I was just in the favor of not changing the decision.