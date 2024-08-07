Suhaagan Actor Akshay Kharodia’s Freaky Accident On Set; Gets Injured

Akshay Kharodia who plays the lead in Colors show Suhaagan had a moment of scare and worry on the set of the show. Akshay recently put up a video from the shoot sequence wherein Vedant aka Akshay Kharodia is seen walking towards the chandelier in the room when the chandelier is about to fall on him. Swara, that is Pragati Chourasiya notices this and pushes Vedant to the other side, in order to save him from the falling chandelier. However, it so happens that Pragati accidentally pushes Akshay not away from the falling object but towards it, which results in Akshay getting injured, and having a narrow escape from bigger injuries.

Well, this is the life of an actor, who gets into the skin of characters that are required to do larger-than-life tasks mostly. And many tasks are daring ones where they are required to do risky acts, action scenes etc. And this one was one such where Akshay just whisked past the falling huge object, and anything could have happened.

The actor put up the video along with his injury mark from the scene on social media. Akshay got hurt on the side of the forehead.

