Sumbul Touqeer Shuts Trolls For Fat-shaming Her, Shares Reason Behind Her Weight Gain

Sumbul Touqeer, the young and talented TV star of the town, is known for her active presence on social media. She is very confident, open, and bubbly and never settles herself with disrespect or unnecessary poking. The Imlie fame actress has been getting trolled for her sudden weight gain, and not just that the abusive words have broken her patience level. Sumbul lost her cool and shut up the trolls with her strong statements on her Instagram. She also revealed the reason behind her sudden weight gain.

On Monday, March 3, Sumbul shared a story reacting to the fat-shaming on her Instagram. She wrote, “Been reading many comments and tweets of a few victoria’s secret’s models about my weight and appearance And I can say that I’ve never been more mad in my life I am literally very politely asking you to stop and let me live my life in peace If you think I’m ruining my life, let me I know what I’m doing and I’m tired now.

Further, Sumbul highlighted the reason behind her sudden weight, and that is because of the reaction to medicines prescribed to her, “Ps- reason of my sudden weight gain was medication prescribed by a neurologist and a psychiatrist which did not suit me. ”

Lastly, with bold words, Sumbul asked the troller to keep their mouth closed, “SHUT UP NOWWWWW!!!!!!”

Sumbul Touqeer has appeared in top shows like Imlie and Kavya—Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon. Currently, she appeared in a cameo on Gul Khan’s new show, Jaadu Teri Nazar.