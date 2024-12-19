Sumbul Touqeer Slays In Red Tie-dye Dress, Drops Hint About Her New Project

The gorgeous TV diva Sumbul Touqeer seems all set to make her comeback with another show. The talented young actress became a sensation with her performance in Imlie as the female lead and later made headlines with her next show, Kavya- Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon, which went off air this year in September. Since then, fans have missed her on-screen appearance, though the actress keeps her fans connected through her social media engagement and posts. And if you are waiting for Sumbul’s comeback, there is good news for you. The actress dropped a hint about her new project with her latest Instagram post. Let’s take a look below.

Sumbul shared a couple of mirror selfies flaunting her stunning figure. The actress wore a hot red tie-dye bodycon dress with a low neckline and spaghetti sleeves, raising the temperature. The figure-fitting attire defined the actress’s curvy body, making us fall for her fitness. She accessorized her appearance with golden earrings, bangles, bracelets, and rings. Her short hair, styled in waves, added a chic touch to her glam. The tinted cheeks and bold red lips complemented her overall appearance. It seems the actress is all set for a Christmas party to slay and shine.

But that’s not the key point. The actress in the caption dropped a hint about her new project. She highlighted that her project will be a fresh chapter of her life with new characters and a new genre. It seems Sumbul is all set to surprise her fans with something unexpected. However, the actress didn’t reveal the show’s name or any other details, but this small hint built the fans’ anticipation.