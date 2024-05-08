Sumedh Mudgalkar Brings Exciting News For ‘RadhaKrishn’ Fans, Announces New Collaboration

There is Good news for fans of Sumedh Mudgalkar and Radhakrishn. The popular mythological show on Star Bharat went off air after five years on 21st January 2024. Since then, the fans wished to see Sumedh and Mallika on screen again. And here is some good news for the fans.

But wait! It’s not about Sumedh and Mallika’s new collaboration but an exciting new partnership of Sumedh with a singer. The popular actor is all set to entertain the audience with a new version of the popular Radhakrishna-related song, ‘ Mere Pass Tum Raho.’

What’s interesting about the new version?

The new version of ‘Mere Pass Tum Raho’ will be a banger, as it is a Hip-Hop song. For this song, the actor collaborated with Narci. In his caption, he wrote, “Exciting news! We are back with a banger, and we’re bringing the heat with the new version of the song, “Mere Pass Tum Raho.”

Brace yourselves for the ultimate HIP-HOP version of the song you loved and supported with the sensational @beatking_sumedh now feat. @narci_thoughts Get ready to turn up the volume and groove to the beat! Don’t miss out on this musical masterpiece, which will blow your mind.”

Further, he revealed the release date of the song .” 🗓️: 10th May (Friday)

⏰: 6 P.M. across all audio streaming platforms only on ML records.🫶🏻”