Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Garry asks for time; Seerat gets unhappy

Teri Meri Doriyaann the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment will see Garry being busy with his flirtatious approach and asking for time to start his life with Seerat. This will leave Seerat worried.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
02 Jun,2023 13:48:20
Teri Meri Doriyaann the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen the shocking twist with Angad (Vijayendra Kumeria) deciding on getting Garry (Tushar Dhembla) and Seerat (Roopam Sharma) married. Though Sahiba (Himanshi Parashar) was against it, Angad stood his ground and even promised Seerat that he will see to it that she is happy in the Brar house with Garry.

The welcome of Seerat and Garry into the Brar house will bring a mixed response. Akaalji will be stern and will tell Garry and Seerat to forget all that happened and to start their life afresh.

However, the coming episode will see Seerat not being happy even after her marriage to Garry. On the other hand, Garry’s flirtatious attitude will continue and he will go missing even during his first night with Seerat.

Also, Seerat will get to know from Sahiba that there is no relationship as such between Angad and Sahiba after their marriage.

At this juncture, Garry will clearly tell Seerat that he needs his space and time to start life with her. This will put off Seerat and she will be worried for her own future.

What will happen next?

Teri Meri Doriyaann produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has Vijayendra Kumeria and Himanshi Parashar playing the leads. It is yet another Hindi show that is inspired by a popular and successful regional show. Teri Meri Doriyaann is the Hindi version of the popular Star Jalsha show Gaatchora.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.

Srividya Rajesh

