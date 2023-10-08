TMKOC actress Munmun Dutta saved in Israel conflict, says 'I am absolutely convinced now...'

Highlights :

: Actress Munmun Dutta delays Israel trip due to work commitments.

She expresses gratitude for what she sees as divine protection.

Middle East conflict escalates with Israeli airstrikes and border tensions.

Surprise Hamas attack results in Israeli casualties.

International efforts to restore peace in a complex situation.

In a recent Instagram post, Indian television actress Munmun Dutta shared a heartfelt update about her travel plans, shedding light on a series of unexpected events that led to her postponing her trip to Israel. Munmun Dutta expressed her gratitude for what she believes was a higher power at play, protecting her from a potentially perilous situation.

Her Instagram story read, “I am shuddering about the fact that I was supposed to be in ISRAEL right NOW. My tickets were booked but had to postpone it for next week as my night shift suddenly extended as there were few extra scenes added. As much as I felt sad the, I am absolutely convinced now that there was a Higher power in play that saved me from what could have potentially killed me. I don’t know what and how to express my gratitude. This reiterates the fact that there’s God and Jo bhi hota hai ache ke liye hota hai. I hope Israel finds peace, the world finds peace.”

What is happening in Israel?

Meanwhile, on the geopolitical front, the Middle East remains embroiled in a volatile and escalating conflict. Israeli bombardments continue in various areas around the Gaza Strip, with the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) targeting terrorist elements in Gaza. Additionally, tensions have flared up at the Israel-Lebanon border, marked by exchanges of artillery and rocket fire between the two countries. Hezbollah, a Shiite militant group supported by Iran, claimed responsibility for a rocket and artillery attack on the Israeli-occupied Shebaa Farms, stating it was in solidarity with the Palestinian people. Senior Hezbollah official Hashem Safieddine even declared support for Palestinian militants, further complicating the regional situation.

In a tragic turn of events, a surprise attack by Hamas fighters on Israel resulted in the loss of hundreds of Israeli lives on Saturday. In response, Israel, led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, has vowed to dismantle Hamas strongholds in Gaza, employing intensive airstrikes in the ongoing conflict. On Saturday morning, Hamas launched a significant barrage of rockets into southern Israel, prompting air raid sirens across the nation. Israel’s Iron Dome system, renowned for its effectiveness, was once again put to the test as it intercepted incoming projectiles, but the situation remains highly fluid and volatile, as reported in NDTV.

As the conflict in the region continues to escalate, international efforts are underway to restore peace and stability, but the situation remains deeply complex and fraught with challenges.