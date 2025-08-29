Top 5 TV Serial News August 29: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Anupamaa, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Tumm Se Tumm Tak, And Kumkum Bhagya

Today, August 29, the television world has seen interesting twists from show’ spoilers to new shows winning hearts. Check out the top five TV series, including Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Anupamaa, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Tumm Se Tumm Tak, and Kumkum Bhagya.

1) Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Spoiler

In the upcoming episode of the StarPlus show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, produced by Rajan Shahi, you will see Maira experiencing the rough side of life on her first day of school. At home, Maira asks Armaan if it is true that Abhira is in jail, which leaves Armaan emotional.

2) Anupamaa Triumphs On The TRP Chart Again

The StarPlus show Anupamaa, starring Rupali Ganguly, Adrija Roy, and Shivam Khajuria in the main roles, has yet again secured first spot, triumphing on the TRP chart again. The show has secured the 2.3 TVR. And Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai secured second position while Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 emerged in third.

3) Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Spoiler

In the upcoming episode of the Sony SAB show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, produced by Neela Film Productions, you will see the thieves taking their tempo to a garage due to some problems. Coincidentally, the thieves arrive at Roshan’s garage for the repair. Boys at the garage notice similarities in the tempo and soon call Roshan Singh Sodhi. What happens next?

4) Tumm Se Tumm Tak Witnesses A Rise In TRP, Secures Position In Top 5

The Zee TV show Tumm Se Tumm Tak, produced by Prateek Sharma’s LSD Studio and starring Niharika Chouksey and Sharad Kelkar in the lead roles, continues to win hearts. This week, the show witnessed a rise in the TRP, securing a 1.8 TVR for the first time and ranking fifth in the top 5 of the TRP chart.

5) Kumkum Bhagya Gets One Week Extension – Here’s Why

The Zee TV show Kumkum Bhagya, produced by Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms and starring Pranali Rathod and Namik, was scheduled to go off-air on September 7, but it has now been extended for one week and will conclude on September 14. And the reason behind this decision is that the new show Ganga Mai Ki Betiyan, which is set to replace Kumkum Bhagya, has been delayed.

