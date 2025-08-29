Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Upcoming Twist: Thieves reach Sodhi’s garage; Will they be caught now?

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, the Sony SAB television show produced by Neela Film Production, has seen engaging drama with the entry of Rupa and Ratan’s family into the Gokuldham Society, bringing with it a new problem. Well, the family entered amid a grand welcome, but was shocked to know that their tempo carrying their luggage did not arrive, and was stolen by thieves. The search for the stolen tempo began, and soon, it became a National News story with Rita Reporter giving them good coverage. The news spread like wildfire of the thieves changing the number plate of the tempo. This made the thieves alert, and they covered their tempo with flowers, thus giving an impression that they were about to deliver flowers.

The upcoming episode will see the thieves having a small breakdown of the tempo and being forced to get the problem addressed at a nearby garage. The thieves will, unfortunately, get into Roshan’s garage for their repair. The boys at the garage will sense the similarity in tempo and will be quick enough to call Roshan Singh Sodhi. Jethalal will call Chalu Pandey and will tell him about the tempo being found. Chalu Pandey, however, will get annoyed as the case has already been solved without his involvement.

What will happen next? Will the thieves be caught?

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, produced by Neela Film Production, is a comedy sitcom that revolves around the Gokuldham Co-operative Housing Society, an apartment complex in Powder Gali, Film City Road, Goregaon East, Mumbai, and focuses on the members of Gokuldham Society who come from different backgrounds. The show, which launched in the year 2008, has been a favourite of all households for years.