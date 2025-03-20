TRP Ratings 20 March: Anupamaa Reigns Supreme; Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Jumps to No. 2 Spot

The year 2025’s biggest shakeups in the world of television ratings have started. The ratings released today, Week 10 of 2025, 20 March 2025 give us just that!! Anupamaa (Star Plus) stabilizes its position at the top and continues to rule the GEC list. The show also sees a rise in TVR with it securing 2.4 as compared to 2.3 last week. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (Sony SAB), sees a huge rise, courtesy to Tapu and Sonu’s intriguing wedding track and secures the No. 2 spot with a TVR of 2.3. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus) and Udne Ki Aasha (Star Plus) jointly hold the 3nd spot with a TVR of 2.2. Colors’ show Mangal Lakshmi – Lakshmi Ka Safar shares the next spot jointly with Star Plus’ Jhanak with a TVR of 1.8.

Advocate Anjali Awasthi and Jaadu Teri Nazar – Dayan Ka Mausan (Star Plus) follows with a TVR of 1.7. Mangal Lakshmi (Colors) is the next with a TVR of 1.6. Colors’ shows Shiv Shakti Tap Tyaag Tandav, Mannat, Suman Indori – Megha Barsenge – Parineetii Mahasangam and Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment S2 along with Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin (Star Plus) secure a TVR of 1.3.

Parineetii (Colors) is the next with a TVR of 1.2. Ram Bhavan (Colors) follows with a TVR of 1.1 along with the Colors’ Holi Mahasangam. Colors’ Megha Barsenge, Sony SAB’s Wagle Ki Duniya and newly launched show Jai Veer Hanuman, Star Plus’ Maati Se Bandhi Dor and the Zee TV shows Bhagya Lakshmi, Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile, Jagriti Ek Nayi Subah and Vasudha secure a TVR of 1.0.

Have the shocking turnarounds in the TVR of your favourite shows shocked you? Let us wait and watch for more such twists in the ratings!!