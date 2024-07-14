TV News: Anushka Sen’s Sunday In Her Favourite City, Shivangi Joshi Begins New Shoot To Surbhi Chandna Welcoming Newborn

It was a great day! There were several updates and news from Indian Television, including major plot developments, enjoying the weekend vibes, and beginning new projects. Check out all the updates about your favorites, from Anushka Sen and Shivangi Joshi to Surbhi Chandna.

1) Anushka Sen’s Fun Sunday In Her Favourite City

Enjoying her Sunday Funday vibes, the actress shared new photos on Instagram. Anushka reveals that she is having a great Sunday in her favorite city. From sipping coffee to enjoying a wholesome, healthy meal to posing in sunny weather to taking mirror selfies to stroll around the streets, the actress had a great time at her favorite place, Los Angeles, California.

2) Reem Shaikh Flaunting Midriff In Crop Top

In the new photos, Reem poses in the nature, showcasing her vibrant avatar. The actress wears a rainbow-colored high-neck crop top paired with denim, flaunting her curvy midriff. With her natural glow and beautiful smile, she looks oh-so-pretty.

3) Jasmin Bhasin Shines In Regal Yellow Lehenga

For the new photoshoot, Jasmin wore a beautiful sunshine yellow lehenga featuring a v-neckline blouse embellished with mirror and thread work and a simple skirt. She ditched the dupatta to add a trendy spin. With a beautiful neckline, sleek hairstyle, and makeup, the actress exudes effortless grace.

4) Mouni Roy’s Magazine Photoshoot

For the cover page of Face Magazine, Mouni graced her look in 4 different avatars, from showcasing her saas in black, raising the temperature in red, showcasing her allure in a pastel ensemble to exquisite LBD. Her stunning poses leave fans in awe.

5) Shivangi Joshi Begins Shoot

Taking to her Instagram handle, Shivangi dropped a photo inside the airplane, informing her fans about her shoot. The actress is flying to Varanasi for her shoot. With the shoot location, it seems something is on the way. In contrast, Shivangi’s pink glow in the photos makes fans fall for her.

6) Shweta Tiwari Rocks Two-piece Outfit Look

For the new photoshoot, ageless beauty Shweta rocks her look in a two-piece outfit. The actress wears a creamy beige tie-knot cropped shirt paired with high-waisted trousers. With her simple makeup and hairstyle, she looks gorgeous.

7) Surbhi Chandna Welcomes Newborn

On her social media, Surbhi announced the arrival of a newborn baby. The actress further revealed that she is promoted to being a sister to now Maasi. This hints that Surbhi’s sister, Pranav Chandna, is blessed with a baby. However, the actress didn’t reveal whether it was a boy or a girl.