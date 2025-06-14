TV News: Leena Gangopadhyay’s show scrapped, Gauhar Khan’s pregnancy announcement, Ram Kapoor’s transformation and Hina Khan’s marriage

Leena Gangopadhyay’s new show cancelled, story will return to ‘Jhanak’

Big news has come out about Star Plus’ upcoming show. Famous writer-producer Leena Gangopadhyay’s new show, in which Megha Chakraborty was cast in the lead role, has now been officially cancelled. Earlier it was to be brought as a separate story but later its story was linked to Leena’s already running show ‘Jhanak’.

Recently, a 20-year leap has been taken in ‘Jhanak’, in which Megha Chakraborty also made an entry. Now the makers have decided that Megha’s character will be kept here in ‘Jhanak’ and the plan to make a new show has been postponed for the time being.

If sources are to be believed, Leena Gangopadhyay is going to come up with a new show by August 2025, in which her beautiful style of storytelling will be seen again.

Mom-to-be Gauhar Khan’s new glamorous look, looked very beautiful in a blazer

Gauahar Khan is enjoying her second pregnancy these days. Recently she was spotted in a stylish look. Mom-to-be Gauhar was seen in a black and white blazer look, in which her pregnancy glow was clearly visible.

Gauhar also shared her good news on Instagram through a cute video. In the video, she was seen dancing with her husband Zaid Darbar to Jessie J’s song Price Tag. Finally, Gauhar announced the pregnancy by showing her baby bump. In the caption, she wrote, “Bismillah !! Need prayers and love. #GazaBaby2 #allahummabaarikfiihi”

Gauahar and Zaid got married in December 2020. The two first met while grocery shopping during the lockdown. The couple’s first son Zehan was born in May 2023. Now the couple is waiting for the arrival of their second baby.

Ram Kapoor, Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal’s special glamour is seen in the finale of ‘Laughter Chefs Season 2’

Ram Kapoor is in the news these days for his tremendous transformation. Recently, his shirtless photo created a stir on social media. On the set of ‘Laughter Chefs Season 2’, he also met the media in a light-hearted manner.

When the photographers told him that they had waited only for him, Ram jokingly replied, “Why are you waiting for me yaar, I am not Salman Khan. Go to Bigg Boss.”

Ram Kapoor has made his mark on TV with hit shows like ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain’, ‘Kasam Se’ and ‘Ghar Ek Mandir’.

Along with Ram Kapoor, Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal were also spotted at the sets, the newlywed couple stole the show. June 4 became the most special day in Hina Khan’s life. She married her boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal. Both were in a relationship with each other for 14 years. Wedding photos and videos are going viral on social media.

Hina and Rocky’s pair is getting a lot of congratulations from fans and the industry.

At the same time, ‘Laughter Chefs Season 2’ is performing well in the TRP charts. The return of old favorites like Karan Kundrra, Nia Sharma, Ali Goni and Reem Sheikh has added to the charm of the show. The finale of this season will be held in July, after which a new reality show named ‘Pati Patni Aur Panga’ will start.

