TV Summit Season 4: Changing Dynamics of TV Industry: How Actors Can Be Proactive

The 4th edition of the TV Summit provided an engaging platform for industry leaders to discuss the ever-evolving landscape of television and its place in an era dominated by OTT and digital media.

Among the many thought-provoking discussions, a Fireside Chat featured actor and singer Sudhanshu Pandey, moderated by Mr. Subhojit Ghosh, Emcee & YouTube Content Creator.

Key Excerpts from the Conversation

Subhojit Ghosh: With your extensive experience in the industry, what changes have you observed over the years in terms of storytelling and audience preferences?

Sudhanshu Pandey: That’s a tough question to answer. I recently spent four years working on a daily soap, which gave me a closer look at how TV has evolved. On a technical level, the industry has made significant progress. However, when it comes to creative storytelling, we still have a long way to go.

Take Anupamaa, for instance. The reason it resonated so strongly was that, in a landscape filled with grand sets, luxurious homes, and high-budget productions, it stood out by embracing a middle-class setting. That made it relatable and refreshing. When you consider India’s 1.4 billion population, the majority belong to the middle and lower-middle class. Their emotions and struggles are universal, which is why Anupamaa struck a chord with so many viewers.

That being said, the challenge lies in sustaining originality. After about two years, the stories started feeling repetitive, which made it difficult for me as an actor. Performing the same scenes, the same emotions, again and again, can be exhausting. I tried my best to keep Vanraj’s character engaging, but there is a creative limitation within the format of TV.

I believe we need to be braver with our storytelling. Instead of blaming audiences, we must recognize that there is an audience for every kind of content. Look at what happened during COVID—people who traditionally watched films and TV shows suddenly started exploring OTT platforms. They discovered a wide variety of content and realized that good storytelling exists beyond mainstream formats. If producers take creative risks, we can bring about a much-needed shift in TV narratives.

TV is like dal chawal—it’s our staple, something we turn to for comfort. But sometimes, you crave different flavors and choices, and that’s where OTT comes in, like dining at a restaurant. If we can innovate within television, audiences won’t feel the need to look elsewhere for variety.

Subhojit Ghosh: What would you consider a better career move—joining a popular show as the lead, even if you’re not entirely convinced by the character, or waiting for a project that aligns with your creative vision?

Sudhanshu Pandey: That decision ultimately depends on your financial situation. Let’s be honest—actors need financial security. You can’t blame them for choosing stability over passion, especially in a city like Mumbai, where survival in the industry is tough.

Every actor has to assess their own circumstances before making such a decision. Some might have the luxury of waiting for the right project, while others may have to compromise for financial stability. That’s just the reality of the industry.

Creative satisfaction in TV is extremely rare beyond a certain point. The pressure of daily deadlines doesn’t allow for much artistic exploration. But despite these challenges, TV remains a remarkable industry. I’ve always been amazed by the sheer dedication of the people who work tirelessly every single day to bring content to audiences.

One thing I often wonder about is why there are no National Awards for television. Cinema and OTT content get recognized, but TV is the only industry that provides entertainment, news, and so much more, 24/7. It deserves more acknowledgment.

Finally, I believe the categorization of actors needs to stop. An actor is an actor—why differentiate between a “TV actor” and an “OTT actor”? Talent should be recognized across all platforms, regardless of where it originates.

