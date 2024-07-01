[Video] 200 Episodes of Kavya-Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon: Sumbul Touqeer & Mishkat Verma Join Puja

Sony Entertainment Television’s popular show Kavya- Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon completes 200 episodes today. Sumbul Touqeer and Mishkat Verma starrer show has come very far, entertaining the audience with a gripping storyline and beautiful chemistry between the two. Celebrating the show’s milestone, the Kavya team attended a Puja held at the set. Let’s take a glimpse of behind-the-scenes.

Inside Kavya- Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon 200 Episodes Celebration

On Monday, July 1, Sumbul shared a behind-the-scenes glimpse from the sets of her ongoing show Kavya-Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon. In the video, all the cast and crew of the show sit, joining their hands as they attend Puja, celebrating the show’s success. As the Pandit ji chants mantras, Sumbul captures the moments and shares them with her fans, tagging her co-stars Mishkat Verma, Varun Kasturia, Hemnt Bharrti, Azad Ansari, Govind Pandey, and Chandresh Singh.

View Instagram Post 1: [Video] 200 Episodes of Kavya-Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon: Sumbul Touqeer & Mishkat Verma Join Puja

Sharing this clip, Sumbul wrote, “Happy 200 to us. In the video, Mishkat joins hands and seeks blessings for success, while Sumbul expresses her happiness, flaunting her beautiful smile. Not only that, fans also showered the actress with love by making adorable edits and posts that the actress shared on her stories. Sumbul Touqeer is also trending on ‘X,’ formerly known as Twitter.

In the show, Sumbul plays the role of IPS officer Kavya while Mishkat portrays the character of Adhiraj, Kavya’s love interest, who is a politician.