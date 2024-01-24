So Adorable! Sumbul Touqeer Flaunts Her Chemistry With On-screen Husband Mishkat Verma

Song’s show Kavya-Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon has been making headlines for the unique plot with the talented cast. After successfully running since the premiere, the audience has become true fans of on-screen Jodi of Kavya and Mishkat Verma as Kavya and Adhiraj. Yet again, the duo flaunts their chemistry in traditional outfits.

Treating her fans with the BTS glimpse of Sumbul and Mishkat, the actress shared a couple of photos. This on-screen couple are good friends in real life, and their Instagram feed is proof of that. The duo often indulge in fun-filled activities, embracing their friendship. This real-life friendship can be seen clearly through their on-screen chemistry as husband and wife. And now in their new look.

In the shared photos, Sumbul looks beautiful in a plain black v-neckline blouse, heavilyly embellished golden ski,rt and matching sheer dupatta with golden thread work. With an exquisite emerald choker and earrings, the Kavya actress looks like a desi girl in a modern way. However, Mishkat looked charming in a black kurta with golden shimmer work and matching pants. The beautiful smiles of the duo make this a million-dollar pic. They also posed close to each other, showcasing their comfort level. Sumbul keeps her fans hooked with her regular share of insights from her show.

Do you, too, like Sumbul Touqeer and Mishkat Verma’s chemistry in new pictures?