Sumbul Touqeer & Mishkat Verma Share Sweet Moments As ‘Kavya- Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon’ Nears 200 Episodes

Kavya- Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon is a popular Indian television show on the Sony Entertainment Television channel. The show features the iconic duo of Sumbul Touqeer and Mishkat Verma. With their on-screen chemistry and performance, the duo are winning hearts, becoming one of the most loved on-screen Jodis. With the gripping storyline of ISA Kavya, played by Sumbul, her journey to fight back against the wrong things in society, and her relationship with her love, Adhiraj Pradhan, portrayed by Mishkat Verma, the show has come so far, impressing the audience. As the show nears completing 200 episodes, the lead actors share an adorable photo, beginning the countdown for the 200th episode.

Sumbul Touqeer Shares An Adorable Photo With Mishkat Verma As Kavya- Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon Nears 200 Episode

On Monday, June 24, Sumbul shared an adorable photo on her Instagram story, beginning the countdown for her show ‘Kavya- Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon’ 200 episodes. In the image, Sumbul poses with Mishkat with a side hug. They face beautiful nature and show their backside to the audience. The silhouette picture, with the backdrop of beautiful nature, looks oh-so-beautiful. As the duo hug each other, it shows their chemistry in real and their fondness for each other. Sharing this photo, the actress wrote, “Countdown to 200 episodes begins (with a heart made with hands emoji).”