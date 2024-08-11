Kavya-Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon: Sumbul Touqeer, Mishkat Varma Mudit Nayar’s Fun Dance Is No-miss

Sumbul Touqeer and Mishkat Verma are the lead couple of Sony TV’s popular show Kavya-Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon. The duo not only won hearts with their chemistry on-screen but also their fun banter behind the scenes. The actors often shared their dance videos, flaunting their real-life skills and bonds. However, now a new member has joined Sumbul, and Mishkat is the new character Vicky, portrayed by Mudit Nayar. The trio’s new dance video jamming on Shraddha Kapoor’s upcoming film Stree 2 song is a no-miss content on the internet right now.

On Sunday, 11 August, Sumbul Touqeer shared a video featuring Mishkat Varma, Mudit Nayar, and herself. The trio flaunts their dancing skills, recreating the moves of Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao from their trending song Aayi Nai, sung by Pawan Singh, Simran Choudhary, Divya Kumar, and Sachin-Jigar. Amitabh Bachchan is behind the fun-filled lyrics. Their expressions, dance, and chemistry are bang on, and undoubtedly, this trio is the best when it comes to dancing and having fun.

View Instagram Post 1: Kavya-Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon: Sumbul Touqeer, Mishkat Varma Mudit Nayar's Fun Dance Is No-miss

On the other hand, on Saturday, Sumbul and Mishkat shared a behind-the-scenes glimpse from the show’s set, where the duo of Kavya and Adhiraj rehearsed for their dance performance in the show. In the video, as Sumbul comes closer, the director says cut because Sumbul hurried for her performance, and Mishkat candidly says, “Bahut jaldi hai isko (with a laughing emoji).”

View Instagram Post 2: Kavya-Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon: Sumbul Touqeer, Mishkat Varma Mudit Nayar's Fun Dance Is No-miss

Kavya—Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon is a tale of unwavering resilience and love. Starring Sumbul Touqeer and Mishkat Verma, the show follows the journey of Kavya, an IAS officer who fearlessly marries her love, Adiraj, despite the opposition from his political family. This story will inspire and captivate you as Kavya and Adhiraj part ways.