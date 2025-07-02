Watch Exclusive Video: Sourabh Raaj Jain, Swati Sharma and Aaradhya Patel on Tu Dhadkan Main Dil

Star Plus‘ new show ‘Tu Dhadkan Main Dil‘ has touched the hearts of the audience. The cast spoke exclusively with IWMBuzz.com.

Produced by Swastik Productions, the show is airing every day at 7 pm from 23 June 2025 and is showing the audience a unique, emotional and heart-touching story. The special thing about this show is that it neither has any kind of saas-bahu drama nor the melodrama of the old formula.

The lead actress of the show Swati Sharma told in an exclusive interview, “I said yes to this show because there is no saas-bahu fight in it. It is a story seen from the eyes of a child, which makes it different from other serials.”

The show shows the story of a little girl Dil (Aaradhya Patel), who lives with her mother Nandini (Swati Sharma) and wants to find her father. Rockstar Raghav is played by Sourabh Raaj Jain, who is the male lead in the show. The theme of the show is full of emotions, struggle and innocence.

When Swati was asked how difficult it is to work with a child, she smiled and said, “It is fun. Aaradhya is very cute and full of energy on the set.” Sourabh also shared the same opinion and said that he also enjoys shooting with children.

Aaradhya also said about her on-screen mother, “Swati didi is very sweet but I am a little naughty.” The bonding between the three is visible on the set.

The show is special for Sourabh Raaj Jain as it is his fourth collaboration with Swastik Productions. “Every time I do something new and this time too the character is completely different, which I am enjoying a lot,” he said.

For Swati Sharma, the show is special as she is playing the role of a mother for the first time. “This role is very close to my heart,” she said.

With its emotional content, innocent story and fresh approach, ‘Tu Dhadkan Main Dil’ is giving the audience something different and heart-touching. The show is for all those who are looking for a new definition of relationships and heart-touching stories.

Stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com for more updates!