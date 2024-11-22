Will Time God Digvijay Rathee save his archnemesis Kashish Kapoor from nominations on Bigg Boss 18?

The stage is set for yet another fiery episode of COLORS’ ‘Bigg Boss 18’ as Ravi Kishan, the host of the segment Haaye Daiyya with Ravi Bhaiyya – Garda Uda Denge, makes sharp observations. This time, the spotlight is on Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, accused of bending over backward to secure alliances in the house. Karan Veer Mehra fuels the fire, revealing Bagga’s relentless attempts to sway groups with promises of securing favours. He delivers a stinging piece of advice, suggesting Bagga should focus less on politicking and more on perfecting his dishwashing and toilet-cleaning game inside the house. Bagga, never one to back down, hits back with a sarcastic quip, claiming his supposed ‘Time God’ status gives him the authority to command others. Does Bagga have what it takes to shake the house, or will he crumble under the mounting pressure?

Amid this storm, Digvijay’s reign faces its boldest challenge yet. Vivian Dsena and Avinash Mishra, the self-styled rebels of the house, stage an open revolt against the Time God’s authority, refusing to carry out their assigned duties. This triggers Digvijay to wield his authority with an iron fist. His decree is ruthless—both rebels must fend for themselves. Can Digvijay crush this mutiny, or will the rebellion gain momentum?

Meanwhile, the brewing animosity between Digvijay Rathee and Kashish Kapoor takes a thrilling turn. In a jaw-dropping twist, Digvijay is presented with a special power to rewrite the timeline and save Kashish from facing nominations. The choice before him is monumental – mend bridges or deepen the rift. But every choice comes with a price! Will this game-changing power backfire, or will it strengthen his hold over the house?