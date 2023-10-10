Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai BIG Update: Harshad Chopda likely to EXIT, Pranali Rathod to be retained post leap

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut is seeing the grand wedding of Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda) and Akshara (Pranali Rathod). However, Akshara’s pregnancy track has played spoilsport with the enthusiasm of the fans for their loyal Jodi to unite. While there are high expectations for the union of #AbhiRa, there is also the fear of the impending generation leap coming in!! A lot has been rumoured on media portals about the actors coming in to replace Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod. The latest update comes from a report in bollywoodlife.com which hints at a probable exit for Harshad Chopda from the show, and the likelihood of Pranali Rathod playing a new character post the leap. We take reference from that story for our write-up here.

As per the report, the chances of Harshad’s exit seem to be looming large. The recent promo has also been indicative of the same, that Abhimanyu and Abhir will die. The promo has Akshara waiting for Abhimanyu to arrive for their court marriage. However, Abhimanyu and Abhir’s car meets with an accident, which indicates their deaths.

It is also believed as per the above report that there is a big likelihood of Pranali Rathod being retained in the show, to play one of the new leads on the show. We have already written about the characters of Ruhi and Naira (born to Akshara and Abhinav), being the two female protagonists in the post-leap story.

Are you ready for this big makeover in the show?