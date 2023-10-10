Television | News

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai BIG Update: Harshad Chopda likely to EXIT, Pranali Rathod to be retained post leap

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai might see the exit of Harshad Chopda from its main track, with Pranali Rathod retained to play a new character post the leap. Read all details here.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
10 Oct,2023 13:00:16
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai BIG Update: Harshad Chopda likely to EXIT, Pranali Rathod to be retained post leap 860109

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut is seeing the grand wedding of Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda) and Akshara (Pranali Rathod). However, Akshara’s pregnancy track has played spoilsport with the enthusiasm of the fans for their loyal Jodi to unite. While there are high expectations for the union of #AbhiRa, there is also the fear of the impending generation leap coming in!! A lot has been rumoured on media portals about the actors coming in to replace Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod. The latest update comes from a report in bollywoodlife.com which hints at a probable exit for Harshad Chopda from the show, and the likelihood of Pranali Rathod playing a new character post the leap. We take reference from that story for our write-up here.

As per the report, the chances of Harshad’s exit seem to be looming large. The recent promo has also been indicative of the same, that Abhimanyu and Abhir will die. The promo has Akshara waiting for Abhimanyu to arrive for their court marriage. However, Abhimanyu and Abhir’s car meets with an accident, which indicates their deaths.

It is also believed as per the above report that there is a big likelihood of Pranali Rathod being retained in the show, to play one of the new leads on the show. We have already written about the characters of Ruhi and Naira (born to Akshara and Abhinav), being the two female protagonists in the post-leap story.

Are you ready for this big makeover in the show?

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

Comment Box

Related Post

I hope goodness prevails in Dimple now: Nishi Saxena on the tragic phase in Anupamaa 860059
I hope goodness prevails in Dimple now: Nishi Saxena on the tragic phase in Anupamaa
Biggest TV Shows Twists Of Last Week (2-7 October): Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, TMKOC, and more 859933
Biggest TV Shows Twists Of Last Week (2-7 October): Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, TMKOC, and more
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Update: Akshara faints during her wedding 859879
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Update: Akshara faints during her wedding
Anupamaa Update: Shocking!! Anupamaa STOPS Anuj from attending Samar's last rites 859873
Anupamaa Update: Shocking!! Anupamaa STOPS Anuj from attending Samar’s last rites
I let my hair tell me how to style it because they are curly and moody: Sanket Choukse 859752
I let my hair tell me how to style it because they are curly and moody: Sanket Choukse
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Update: Abhimanyu And Abhir's Death; Ruhi And Naira To Be Leads Post Leap; Read All Here 859739
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Update: Abhimanyu And Abhir’s Death; Ruhi And Naira To Be Leads Post Leap; Read All Here

Latest Stories

Nayanthara And Vignesh Shivan's Cute Pose On The Middle Of The Road Spread Couple Goals; Read Here 860121
Nayanthara And Vignesh Shivan’s Cute Pose On The Middle Of The Road Spread Couple Goals; Read Here
Mrunal Thakur Says 'I Love You' To A Handsome Boy; Read To Know Why 860116
Mrunal Thakur Says ‘I Love You’ To A Handsome Boy; Read To Know Why
On Rekha’s 69th Birthday Subhash K Jha Selects Best Films 860114
On Rekha’s 69th Birthday Subhash K Jha Selects Best Films
Agent Zoya Is Back! Katrina Kaif's 'Tiger 3' Poster Teases Thrills And Intrigue 860112
Agent Zoya Is Back! Katrina Kaif’s ‘Tiger 3’ Poster Teases Thrills And Intrigue
Roadies Fame Rishabh Jaiswal HINTS To Re-Entering Anupamaa And NOT Doing Bigg Boss 17; Read Here 860107
Roadies Fame Rishabh Jaiswal HINTS To Re-Entering Anupamaa And NOT Doing Bigg Boss 17; Read Here
Nora Fatehi Turns Dance Master: Teaches Shraddha Kapoor The 'Dilbar' Signature Move 860101
Nora Fatehi Turns Dance Master: Teaches Shraddha Kapoor The ‘Dilbar’ Signature Move
Read Latest News