Television | News

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Shaheer Sheikh REVEALS about replacing Harshad Chopda after generation leap

Recent speculations have suggested that Shaheer Sheikh is set to replace Harshad Chopda in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. To address these rumours, Shaheer has stepped forward to clarify his position.

Author: Manisha Suthar
26 Sep,2023 12:41:32
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai generation leap: Shaheer Sheikh REVEALS about replacing Harshad Chopda 855539

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, known for its gripping storylines and beloved characters, has become a household name. Now, as reports of another generation leap emerge, fans are abuzz with speculation about the future of their favorite characters.

The latest twist in the storyline revolves around Akshara, portrayed by Pranali Rathod. Her life is about to take an unexpected turn as she discovers that she is carrying Abhinav’s child. This revelation promises to add new layers of drama to the narrative. Abhimanyu, played by the talented Harshad Chopda, will step up to embrace the responsibility of raising this child as his own. Akshara will eventually give birth to a baby girl, setting the stage for a grand generation leap.

However, recent speculations have suggested that Shaheer Sheikh is set to replace Harshad Chopda. To address these rumours, Shaheer has stepped forward to clarify his position. In an interview with ETimes, he was quoted saying, “Nobody has approached me from the production house till now.” This statement puts to rest the speculation surrounding his involvement in the show post-leap.

While fans may have been eager to see Shaheer in this popular series, it seems that there are no concrete plans for his participation at this time. As the show prepares for its third significant generation leap, viewers can expect even more drama, emotion, and surprises in the lives of their beloved characters.

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

Comment Box

Related Post

Yeh Rishta fame Pranali Rathod gives major goals for statement earrings, take cues 855266
YRKKH fame Pranali Rathod gives major goals for statement earrings, take cues
Biggest TV Shows Twists Of Last Week (18-23 September): Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, TMKOC, and more 855338
Biggest TV Shows Twists Of Last Week (18-23 September): Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, TMKOC, and more
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s generation leap update: Akshara to deliver baby girl, Harshad Chopda to play Abhir 855230
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s generation leap update: Akshara to deliver baby girl, Harshad Chopda to play Abhir
Wedding Dress Code For Men: Cues from Harshad Chopda, Sumedh Mudgalkar and Shabir Ahluwalia 854869
Wedding Dress Code For Men: Cues from Harshad Chopda, Sumedh Mudgalkar and Shabir Ahluwalia
Shaheer Sheikh applauds Hina Khan for her singing debut, says ‘your future as a singer is very bright’ 854674
Shaheer Sheikh applauds Hina Khan for her singing debut, says ‘your future as a singer is very bright’
Star Plus maintains unparalleled dominance for 175 consecutive weeks, reigning as India's premier GEC 854371
Star Plus maintains unparalleled dominance for 175 consecutive weeks, reigning as India’s premier GEC

Latest Stories

Erica Fernandes Recalls Her Role As Prerna Sharma In Kasauti Zindagi Ki, Says 'Close To My Heart' 855557
Erica Fernandes Recalls Her Role As Prerna Sharma In Kasauti Zindagi Ki, Says ‘Close To My Heart’
Kumkum Bhagya: Ranbir finds Khushi, Rana shoots at him 855565
Kumkum Bhagya: Ranbir finds Khushi, Rana shoots at him
"Dawshom Awbotaar" stands as more than just another cinematic offering; it heralds the advent of Bengali cinema's inaugural double prequel, intricately weaving the narratives of "Baishe Srabon" and "Vinci Da". 855540
Srijit Mukherji’s highly-anticipated cop universe thriller Dawshom Awbotaar’s trailer out
Exclusive: Abhaas Mehta joins Kanika Mann in Bodhi Tree’s web series Flight Attendant 855552
Exclusive: Abhaas Mehta joins Kanika Mann in Bodhi Tree’s web series Flight Attendant
Shivangi Joshi plays Battle Ground during shoot, leaves Kushal Tandon amused [Barsatein – Mausam Pyaar Ka] 855549
Shivangi Joshi plays Battle Ground during shoot, leaves Kushal Tandon amused [Barsatein – Mausam Pyaar Ka]
Kundali Bhagya: Srishti and Preeta accused of kidnapping Nidhi, police arrest them 855544
Kundali Bhagya: Srishti and Preeta accused of kidnapping Nidhi, police arrest them
Read Latest News